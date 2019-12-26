A vehicle struck a power pole at 128 Street and 87 Avenue overnight Dec. 26. The collision snapped the pole in two, bringing down live wires and leaving about 5,000 customers temporarily without power. There are no reports of injuries and it is not clear what caused the crash. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Surrey crash snaps Hydro pole, leaves 5,000 without power

Overnight collision brought down live wires at 128 Street and 87 Avenue

Around 5,000 customers in Surrey were temporarily left without power early Thursday after a vehicle collided with a power pole, snapping it in half.

The collision, involving a Ford Explorer Sport Trac, happened at around 1:30 a.m. at 128 Street and 87 Avenue, and brought down live electrical wires.

Fire and ambulance services attended, however it appeared that the driver was not injured, said a witness.

RCMP closed 128 Street to traffic while BC Hydro crews worked on repairing the damage and restoring power to customers.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

 

A vehicle struck a power pole at 128 Street and 87 Avenue overnight Dec. 26. The collision snapped the pole in two, bringing down live wires and leaving about 5,000 customers temporarily without power. There are no reports of injuries and it is not clear what caused the crash. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A vehicle struck a power pole at 128 Street and 87 Avenue overnight Dec. 26. The collision snapped the pole in two, bringing down live wires and leaving about 5,000 customers temporarily without power. There are no reports of injuries and it is not clear what caused the crash. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Previous story
Wind and flurries forecast for B.C. Interior highways
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Just Posted

Former Cloverdale youth pastor convicted of sexual assault to be sentenced in May

Surrey Provincial Court judge cleared Samuel Emerson of most charges last month

Tyler Tardi takes aim at men’s competition

Langley-based champion curler made the move up from juniors a year early

VIDEO: Surrey crash snaps Hydro pole, leaves 5,000 without power

Overnight collision brought down live wires at 128 Street and 87 Avenue

‘Absolute sham’: Policing survey full of ‘open-ended questions,’ Surrey councillor says

Brenda Locke says newly released results fly in face McCallum’s claim of ‘overwhelming’ support

Safety in question after City of White Rock removes street parking

Residents raise concern after city removes street parking from McDonald Avenue

VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Wind and flurries forecast for B.C. Interior highways

A vehicle incident closed the left lane of the Coquihalla Highway Boxing Day morning

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

UPDATE: Second earthquake hits off north coast of Vancouver Island, Christmas Day

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Police seek suspect in two armed robberies in Abbotsford

Incidents took place within an hour of each other on Monday night

Most Read