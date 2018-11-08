Surrey couple wins $1M playing Lotto Max

Sushil and Ram Singh say they plan on investing in real estate and giving the rest to their children

Sushil, left, and Ram Singh of Surrey matched all seven numbers to win a $1 million Maxmillion prize on the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 5. (Photo submitted)

Surrey’s Ram Singh might have just won $1 million, but you wouldn’t know it just by looking at him.

“I don’t get excited too quickly,” he said in a release announcing that he and his wife Sushil matched all seven numbers to win a $1-million Maxmillion prize on the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 5.

Ram, a business owner in Surrey who says he works seven days a week, is still absorbing the big news.

“My wife said, ‘we won’ and I went blank. It hasn’t hit me yet.”

The couple says they plan on investing in real estate and giving the rest of the winnings to their children.

“I was thinking if I ever won the lottery I would invest with my kids and get them a townhouse,” said Ram.

Ram and Sushil are the 27th Lotto Max Maxmillions winners in B.C. in 2018.

Also in early October, Surrey’s Garry Sharma won $1 million in the “guaranteed prize” draw on the Oct. 6 Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw.



