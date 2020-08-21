Mandeep Gill and Robert Jolliffe celebrating after winning $500,000 in the BCLC’s Daily Grand on July 23. (Photo: BCLC)

Lotto

Surrey couple says $500K win will help ‘start the next chapter of our lives’

Mandeep Gill, Robert Jolliffe were on a trip to the grocery store when they checked their ticket

A Surrey couple is celebrating after winning $500,000 in the BCLC’s Daily Grand on July 23.

Mandeep Gill and Robert Jolliffe, according to a release from BCLC Friday (Aug. 21), were on a trip to the grocery store to buy milk when they scanned their ticket.

“Our first reaction was disbelief, and then there was a lot of screaming,” Gill said.

Gill added they were standing in the store for so long that another customer thought they forgot their wallet and offered to buy their jug of milk.

It was Jolliffe who purchased their ticket at a 7-Eleven in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway in Surrey, the release added.

He said they have been playing lottery games for a few years, but only recently started to play the Daily Grand.

According to BCLC, the couple is planning to get married soon and they said this win will not only make the celebration more special, but will help them realize their goal of being homeowners.

“It gives us a great way to start the next chapter of our lives,” Gill said.

