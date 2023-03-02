Surrey couple plans to pay off mortgage after winning $500,000

Harbhajan and Swarn Purba won the $500,000 Extra prize from the Feb. 8 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Photo submitted)

A Surrey couple has some loot in their suit after winning the $500,000 Extra prize from the Feb. 8 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I was at Superstore when I found out I won,” said Harbhajan Purba, adding he was most excited to tell his wife, Swarn, and “told her gently” about their big win.

The Purbas bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven on 64th Avenue and 144th Street in Surrey. The couple plans to pay off its mortgage and help the community.

“We are very excited about our win,” said Harbhajan.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Lottery