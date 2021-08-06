Surrey couple plans to buy a house after scratch-ticket win

Joelle Young and John Ready were ‘killing time’ before picking up dinner when they won

Surrey couple Joelle Young and John Ready were waiting to pick up dinner when they won the top prize in a scratch-and-win ticket, according to a release from BCLC Friday (Aug. 6, 2021). (Photo: BCLC)

A Surrey couple is looking to buy a home in the Lower Mainland – and maybe taking a trip to Disneyland – after winning the top prize in a scratch-and-win ticket.

Joelle Young and her boyfriend John Ready had pulled into a Petro-Canada in Burnaby to buy a BC Lottery Corporation “Maximum Gold” scratch ticket while “killing time” before picking up dinner, according to a release from BCLC.

After scratching the ticket, Young realized they had won the $200,000-top prize.

“We were in the car about two minutes from the gas station when I found out, and he didn’t believe me when I told him,” she said.

BCLC says the odds of winning the $200,000 in “Maximum Gold” are approximately one-in-300,000.



