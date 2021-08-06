Surrey couple Joelle Young and John Ready were waiting to pick up dinner when they won the top prize in a scratch-and-win ticket, according to a release from BCLC Friday (Aug. 6, 2021). (Photo: BCLC)

Surrey couple plans to buy a house after scratch-ticket win

Joelle Young and John Ready were ‘killing time’ before picking up dinner when they won

A Surrey couple is looking to buy a home in the Lower Mainland – and maybe taking a trip to Disneyland – after winning the top prize in a scratch-and-win ticket.

Joelle Young and her boyfriend John Ready had pulled into a Petro-Canada in Burnaby to buy a BC Lottery Corporation “Maximum Gold” scratch ticket while “killing time” before picking up dinner, according to a release from BCLC.

After scratching the ticket, Young realized they had won the $200,000-top prize.

“We were in the car about two minutes from the gas station when I found out, and he didn’t believe me when I told him,” she said.

BCLC says the odds of winning the $200,000 in “Maximum Gold” are approximately one-in-300,000.


