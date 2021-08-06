Surrey couple plans to buy a house after scratch-ticket win

A Surrey couple is looking to buy a home in the Lower Mainland – and maybe taking a trip to Disneyland – after winning the top prize in a scratch-and-win ticket.
Joelle Young and her boyfriend John Ready had pulled into a Petro-Canada in Burnaby to buy a BC Lottery Corporation “Maximum Gold” scratch ticket while “killing time” before picking up dinner, according to a release from BCLC.
After scratching the ticket, Young realized they had won the $200,000-top prize.
“We were in the car about two minutes from the gas station when I found out, and he didn’t believe me when I told him,” she said.
BCLC says the odds of winning the $200,000 in “Maximum Gold” are approximately one-in-300,000.
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter