Surrey couple in ‘disbelief’ after $25K lottery win, their largest ever

Dalbir and Gurpreet Grewal won the prize in the Feb. 13 draw

One Surrey couple is celebrating after winning $25,000 in a recent 6/49 lottery draw.

Dalbir and Gurpreet Grewal scored one of 20 additional prizes announced Feb. 13.

They bought the winning ticket at the Walmart store on 88th Avenue, and Dalbir later stopped at a gas station to check it.

“I checked it on the self checker and had to check it a few times because I just couldn’t believe it,” she said in a BCLC news release.

Upon returning home, Dalbir asked Gurpreet to help her confirm it was indeed a winning ticket.

“When I found out it was a winner I was in disbelief,” added Dalbir.

The couple has no immediate plans for the prize money, but say the win came at a great time.

“We haven’t won anything this large before, so it’s nice to be a winner,” Gurpreet said. “I buy because it’s nice to dream.”

Added Dalbir: “Any win is a good win.”

• RELATED STORY: Surrey coworkers cash in $500,000 lottery ticket



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter