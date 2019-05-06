B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim sought to hire woman for sex on New Year’s Day, 2018, but changed his mind

A Surrey couple has been found guilty of unlawful confinement in the case of a quadriplegic man who sought to hire the woman for sex on New Year’s Day, 2018, but then changed his mind.

Justice Frits Verhoeven convicted common-law couple Jeremy Sean Eddy and Jacqueline Lee Peintinger of that crime in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster but found them not guilty of robbery, extortion, threatening and assault.

The court heard Peintinger was an escort advertising as “Nina” on a website and operating out of a coach house in the couple’s backyard. The victim, who name has not been disclosed, made arrangements to “utilize her services,” at $1,800 for 24 hours, agreeing to pay via PayPal. But there were problems with payment for lack of a WIFI signal.

The court heard the man, afflicted with cerebral palsy since birth and confined to a wheelchair, wanted a “date” for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, specifically a sexual experience with two women and that Peintinger used a “special-purpose” bedroom in a converted detached garage in the backyard of the residence which she and her boyfriend rented.

When the victim arrived on New Year’s Eve, Eddy answered the door. The victim had not expected to see a man there. He testified Peintinger didn’t look like her website photos. There was also a second man there, named Vic. Uncomfortable, the victim changed his mind about the date and began to wheel away. He told the court Peintinger yelled, “Why are you running away” and told him “I passed up a lot of clients to be with you tonight.”

Fearful, he returned. Meanwhile, the other men were busy trying to construct a ramp so he could get into the bedroom with his wheelchair.

“As Mr. Eddy explained, the wheelchair was heavier than he and Vic expected,” Verhoeven noted. “The conditions were not ideal, as it was cold and snowy out. The board they were trying to use was slick.”

READ ALSO: Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

READ ALSO: Surrey feud over dwelling rights back in the courts

READ ALSO: Surrey burglar loses appeal on Hook & Ladder break-in conviction

They eventually carried him in, laid him on the bed and left.

The other woman, Charlene or Char, arrived at the main house, where the two women socialized, leaving the victim alone.

“At this point, he had definitely decided that he did not want to proceed with the sexual encounter,” the judge noted. “However, he had not actually said this or that he wanted to leave, at this point.”

The victim decided to fake a seizure, hoping Peintinger and Eddy would call an ambulance. He rolled off the bed and hit the floor, injuring his lip and forehead. According to the victim, Peintinger asked him if he could make the PayPal transfer, he replied he couldn’t, she didn’t believe him, and became angry.

The victim was moved to the main house, where Charlene handed him a mobile phone and he made the PayPal transfer. The court heard Peintinger had not yet set up her side of the transaction, and therefore it was not yet complete. Once she did, the court heard, she accessed her newly created account eight times but was not able to confirm the $1,800 transfer.

Meantime, in the late afternoon of Jan. 1 the victim’s increasingly worried parents went to his apartment, checked his iPod, noted the 3 a.m. transaction and called their daughter, a police officer. She came to the apartment, saw the text messages and address, and called the Surrey RCMP.

An Emergency Response Team went to the couple’s house that night and arrested Eddy. Charlene died several days later of a drug overdose, the court heard.

“The plain fact is,” Verhoeven noted in his reasons for judgment, that the victim “was left largely unattended in the bedroom for many hours. The agreement was for a 24-hour ‘date,’ but, as he says, the date never really happened.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey council expenses, remuneration $193,519 in first quarter
Next story
Should Judge Begbie statue be removed from B.C. courthouse square?

Just Posted

Surrey man convicted of stealing car batteries

The provincial government seized William Burgess’ truck for forfeiture

Surrey couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim sought to hire woman for sex on New Year’s Day, 2018, but changed his mind

PHOTOS: Hundreds flock to OWL open house

Delta’s Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society gave visitors a behind-the-scenes look on May 4–5

Crash Test Dummies, Prism to headline White Rock concert series

TD Concerts to feature Canadian performers, nostalgia acts

UPDATED: ‘Minor injuries’ in South Surrey crash

Drivers were re-routed at 184 Street and 44 Avenue

VIDEO: Harrison Hot Springs welcomes Surrey dance students

Competitive high school dancers came out to Harrison to share their moves with elementary students

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted

B.C. unions expect membership gains from labour code changes

NDP government still considering response to ‘gig economy’ trend

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

Should Judge Begbie statue be removed from B.C. courthouse square?

Two New Westminster councillors’ motion will be debated and voted on Monday at a council meeting

Body of man recovered, one year after his truck plunged into Kootenay River

Difficult recovery operation due to rapidly flowing river.

Most Read