Surrey council’s expenses were less in 2020 than in 2019

Surrey’s nine council members together chalked up $982,732 in 2020 compared to $1,020,072 in 2019

Surrey’s nine council members chalked up $982,732 in expenses in 2020.

That’s $37,340 less than the mayor and councillors did in the previous year.

The figures are released each year in accordance with Section 168 of the Community Charter.

“The Community Charter requires that municipalities present a report to council at least once a year that separately lists each council member, their remuneration, expenses, and benefits, as well as details of any municipal contracts,” noted Kam Grewal, Surrey’s general manager of finances.

All told, Mayor Doug McCallum received $184,188 in remuneration, followed by councillors Brenda Locke ($101,528), Doug Elford ($101,525), Laurie Guerra ($101,417), Mandeep Nagra ($100,976), Jack Hundial ($100,947), Steven Pettigrew ($98,643), Allison Patton ($97,243), and Linda Annis ($96,265).

Council approved the corporate report for information, with Pettigrew opposed.

Last year, Pettigrew was the only council member to speak to the expenses for 2019 during a “virtual” council meeting.

“We’re talking about a very large amount of income that we’re pulling in here,” Pettigrew said in 2020.


