Councillor Steven Pettigrew following the news that the provincial government had given approval for the municipal police board. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey councillors ‘very disappointed’ as B.C. gives final approval of city police force

Meantime, Safe Surrey Councillor Allison Patton says she can ‘breath a sigh of relief’

Two Surrey councillors are unhappy with Thursday’s (Feb. 27) confirmation that the Surrey police force will be going ahead.

Thursday morning, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum confirmed that the city’s police force will go ahead, replacing the Surrey RCMP.

READ ALSO: Surrey police will replace RCMP, government confirms

Farnworth gave approval for the city to create a municipal police board, the next stage in the transition plan.

McCallum called it “day one” of the Surrey Police Department.

Councillors Steven Pettigrew and Linda Annis both said they were “very disappointed” following a news conference with McCallum.

Pettigrew said, “We’re here to be a voice to the people. We have to listen to what they say.”

Annis told the Now-Leader she feels the city should’ve held a referendum, adding that the municipal force is “only going to cost residents an awful lot more.”

homelessphoto

Lone Surrey First Councillor Linda Annis following the news that the provincial government had given approval for the municipal police board. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

In an emailed press release, Annis says that even though the province has given Surrey the go-ahead to create a local police board, she feels there has been a serious lack of transparency.

“Going forward, the taxpayers of Surrey need to demand full accountability and transparency when it comes to costs, the size of the force, and what exactly will be different – or better – than what we already have today,” said Annis.

“The fact that we’re going to be paying more for less, including fewer officers, is a concern to every Surrey taxpayer. This entire process needs a lot of sunlight and transparency if Surrey residents are going to have any confidence in the creation of a local force. A Surrey police department cannot be created behind closed doors and we really have to ask ourselves about what extra value we’re going to get from the SPD.”

However, three of the remaining four Safe Surrey Coalition councillors are excited by the news.

Councillor Allison Patton said she feels like she can “breathe a bit of a sigh of relief.”

While Councillor Doug Elford says today’s news is “fantastic” and historic.” He said there will be a “fundamental shift” in the way Surrey does things with a municipal force moving forward.

Asked if she thought the Surrey police force might not go ahead, Councillor Laurie Guerra said she “never worried” about that.

During McCallum’s news conference he thanked councillors Patton, Elford, Guerra and Mandeep Nagra for their “integrity, for staying true to your word and for staying true, especially, to the people who cast a ballot for you.”

Meantime, the Surrey Board of Trade says it’s also disappointed by the police board approval.

Anita Huberman, CEO of SBOT, said the transition “will create additional costs” to the B.C. Government, not considered in the 2020 budget.

“The key aspects of a transition plan have not been thoroughly considered which includes costing, labour, training and also public feedback,” Huberman said.

More to come.


