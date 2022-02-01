Surrey councillor wants to ‘suspend’ restaurants having to charge bag fees

In mid-January the British Columbia government announced it was looking at a province-wide ban on single-use plastic grocery bags to put an end to a piece-meal, city-by-city approach to the problem of plastic pollution. (Photo: Canadian Press/Paul Chaisson)

A Surrey councillor wants the City of Surrey to suspend restaurants having to charge their customers with bag fees until the provincial government and the industry arrives at a “suitable resolve.”

Coun. Brenda Locke presented a notice of motion Monday which is expected to be dealt with at the Feb. 14 council meeting and that the city supports the restaurant industry and “communicates that directly to the provincial government.”

She noted Surrey was early out of the gate to adopt the provincial government’s plan to reduce plastic and in particular single-use plastic bags from landfills and that the province set standards for cities to set up plastics bylaws that includes a fee for buying single-use bags.

However, Locke noted, “unexpected consequences” have resulted in restaurants having to impose bag fees when they are not in the position to utilize reusable packaging.

Bag fees have put an “administrative burden” on restaurants, Locke said, which “is challenging, and at a time when they are struggling with economic survival.” Customers are unable to avoid these fees by providing re-usable containers, she added.



