Surrey council approved putting in a crosswalk in the 6600-block of King George Boulevard as part of intersection improvements. Councillor Doug Elford raised concerns about drivers speeding in the area, and how they might need an “early warning” system before the crosswalk is installed. (Image: Google Maps)

Surrey councillor voices concern about crosswalk on King George Boulevard

Doug Elford says it’s probably welcomed, but cites ‘excessive speeding’ as an issue

Councillor Doug Elford says that while a pedestrian crosswalk is probably welcomed near King George Boulevard and 66th Avenue, he’s concerned about the “excessive speeding” over drivers in the area.”

At the April 1 regular meeting, council voted in favour of arterial paving and intersection improvements on King George Boulevard between 64th Avenue and Hall Road. According to the report, work is expected to begin this month and be completed by September.

The work also includes a mid-block overhead flashing crosswalk on King George Boulevard in the 6600-block and two bus queue jumper lanes at 68th and 64th avenues. Similar bus queue jumper lanes already exist along King George at 76th, 88th and 96th avenues.

The mid-block crosswalk was Elford’s cause for concern.

“There’s a lot of jaywalking there frequently and I know we’ve had some fatalities and some serious injuries along that route,” said Elford, noting it’s probably welcomed in the community for that reason.

In February, there was a fatal pedestrian crash on King George at 68th Avenue.

READ ALSO: Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Surrey, Feb. 8, 2019

“My concern is the motorists. They’re unfamiliar with putting a crossing in that area, you see a lot of excessive speeding in that area. I’m hoping the engineering department will be able to provide some advanced warning for the motorists, in a sense, so they will be more aware and accustomed to what’s coming.

Elford asked staff to consider installing some kind of “early warning” for drivers as part of the project, which staff said they would look into.

“I fear that people will just cross without realizing that a lot of motorists are unfamiliar with a crossing in that area.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash
Next story
Trudeau lauds responders, community a year after bus crash

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, March 31–April 5

Tragic end to hostage situation, Cloverdale community supports homeless man, and more

Surrey councillor voices concern about crosswalk on King George Boulevard

Doug Elford says it’s probably welcomed, but cites ‘excessive speeding’ as an issue

Surrey students develop prototypes for ‘hope’ at regional science fair

From asteroid mining to a bionic hand

South Surrey oncology nurse says career has ‘been a privilege’

South Surrey’s Joy Bunsko’s has been with BC Cancer for nearly three decades

Alzheimer’s walk in Surrey to honour woman with ‘Cinderella’ story that got complicated

May date set at Eaglequest golf course for this region’s annual fundraiser

VIDEO: Cottage country homes for show

Head to the Cloverdale Agriplex to find what you need for your dream cottage country home

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest

B.C. does billions in trade with China and John Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants take lead in semi-final round on home ice

After Friday’s victory, Vancouver takes on Victoria again Saturday at LEC, looking for a second win

Most Read