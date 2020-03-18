Allison Patton says she ‘promptly’ removed advertising suggesting vitamins and treatments around COVID-19. (File photo)

Surrey councillor under fire for naturopathic COVID-19 offers

College of Naturopathic Physicians warns against ‘potentially harmful’ claims

A Surrey city councillor who was fined and suspended from practising naturopathic medicine last month is once again under fire, after advertising treatments and supplements “regarding the ever changing status of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

READ MORE: Surrey councillor fined, suspended from naturopathy for misusing ‘physician’ title

In response to questions from Peace Arch News, Allison Patton confirmed Wednesday that she posted “some information on Facebook regarding some of the regular treatments that we have offered patients in our clinic for nearly two decades.”

The information has since been removed, but according to reports, included offers of a vitamin boost, an immune booster shot and more, at costs starting from $15.

Patton, who owns Mountainview Wellness Centre in South Surrey, said in an emailed statement to PAN that the information was posted “after encouragement from some of my patients.”

Tuesday, the College of Naturopathic Physicians of B.C. issued a public notice regarding COVID-19 claims, indicating it “has become aware that some registrants are promoting treatment or supplements as a means to boost the immune system and may imply that this will prevent infection from COVID-19.”

Such statements “are inappropriate, potentially harmful, and likely to violate the CNPBC’s Advertising Policy and/or Immunization Standard,” the notice reads.

“When brought to the attention of the CNPBC, such statements will be forwarded to the Inquiry Committee for Investigation.”

Patton said she made her post at around 3 a.m. on March 15 and removed it by about noon that same day – before the CNPBC notice was issued.

“Overnight upon further consideration, in advance of the College of Naturopathic Physicians of BC’s recommendations and support to Naturopathic Doctors, based on the current environment I felt it was best to remove the information and I promptly did,” she said.

Patton said the college contacted her at 1 p.m. on March 16.

This is not the first time that actions by Patton have caught the college’s attention.

Last month, she was suspended and fined after admitting to, during the last civic election campaign, using the titles of physician and doctor “without denoting that she is a naturopathic doctor.”

She was fined $500 and handed a three-day suspension from practising naturopathic medicine as a result of the actions, which the college committee that decided on the penalty described as “serious.”

Patton told PAN at that time that she had used the title of Dr. without denoting that she was a naturopathic physician “unintentionally.”


Most Read