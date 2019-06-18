Surrey councillor says proposed police force ‘fails’ abused children

Councillor Brenda Locke says the city’s plan to transition to a municipal force would mean fewer officers for Sophie’s Place, a child advocacy centre dedicated to children who are victims of physical, mental or sexual abuse.

In February, city council endorsed a report that supported a “minimum of 11” officers from Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit being stationed at Sophie’s Place.

“But the police report creating the Surrey Police Department now calls for just seven officers, with additional resources at ‘peak times’ coming from other parts of the proposed police department,” said Locke. “All this will take place with a new police force that will have fewer officers than our current RCMP detachment. I am deeply concerned that this lack of attention and solid commitment puts all of our children at risk. As a result, children who have already been victimized are now going to be re-victimized this time by a system and policing plan that doesn’t supply the police resources to protect them.”

Click here to read the February report.

The transition plan “fails children when it comes to supplying the necessary police resources to meet the increased caseload,” according to a press release issued by Locke Tuesday morning, which added that “since 2012, when it was created with leadership from then-mayor Dianne Watts, Sophie’s Place has set the benchmark for working with children who are victims of physical, emotional or sexual abuse.”

Locke said she was “proud to support the expansion of Sophie’s Place at the Centre for Child Development” in February because its “award-winning approach to working with children, police, families and social services has set a benchmark in British Columbia when it comes to helping children and investigating cases of child abuse and especially child sexual abuse.”

READ ALSO: Gene Simmons’ daughter kicks off new Surrey children’s centre Sophie’s Place

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP donate toys, cash to Sophie’s Place

“The expansion has also allowed Sophie’s Place to increase the age range of the children it served,” Locke stated in her release. “Previously cases were limited to children newborn to 10 years. Last year, 183 children were part of Sophie’s Place and this year that number is expected to grow to more than 300, but it looks like the report on the proposed Surrey Police Department ignored Councils’ motions and what’s really needed to deliver services to the most vulnerable in our society. The report will increase the workload exponentially without any additional resources.”

Locke pointed to the fact that Surrey has the largest children and youth population in British Columbia, with one-third of them under the age of 19.

“The Surrey Police Transition Report outlines the creation of a police department with fewer officers than we have today, but at a greater cost, something that doesn’t make any sense at all,” Locke said in her release. “The idea that a new police department will be able to call on other sections within the department to help with child abuse cases when there are fewer officers overall is very troubling. This approach simply doesn’t meet the best practices for child abuse and child sexual abuse that I ran on to make Surrey a safer place, especially for children.”

The Now-Leader has requested comment from Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.

SEE MORE: First look at Surrey’s policing transition report

READ ALSO: Surrey policing report a “disappointment,” Annis says

SEE MORE: Could Surrey find 800-plus officers for its new force by 2021?