Surrey councillor says city needs more accessible housing

Linda Annis expected to introduce notice of motion to that end at tonight’s council meeting

Surrey city councillor Linda Annis is expected to introduce a notice of motion at tonight’s council meeting (Monday, Jan. 25) asking city staff to seek out incentives to encourage land developers to incorporate more accessibility features in their housing projects.

Annis said most people know someone who uses a wheelchair, walker or cane and is in need of accessible housing.

“About one-in-five have a disability where life would be made easier with accessible or adaptive housing, and that number jumps to a third of people over age 65,” the Surrey First councillor said. “We need to build in ways that include, rather than exclude, our residents with a disability.”

Annis is calling on city staff to seek input from South Fraser Active Living and similar agencies toward ensuring that developers follow universal housing standards to ensure new housing is “accessible immediately, or could be easily adapted in future if needed.

“We have a growing population and we should be working to remove as many barriers as possible when it comes to accessibility,” she said. “Frankly, accessibility means freedom for thousands of our residents and I know we can do more to make our city even more accessible.”

City of Surrey