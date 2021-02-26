Surrey councillor says buffer zones between drug stores should not be reduced

Council approved a variance permit to reduce the minimum separation requirement between drug stores and methadone dispensaries to 90 metres from the current 400 metres

How many drugs stores does a neighbourhood need?

Surrey city Councillor Steven Pettigrew posed that question to council Monday before it approved a development variance permit for Daksh Pharmacy Services Ltd., at 8268 Scott Road in Newton, to reduce the minimum separation requirement between drug stores and methadone dispensaries to 90 metres from the current 400 metres to accomodate a small-scale drug store in conjunction with a medical clinic.

“We’ve had a very large increase in the number of these small drug stores and we have buffer zones in place – we have buffer zones for alcohol and buffer zones for drug stores, and there’s a certain radius and so forth and I really feel that there’s enough of it,” Pettigrew said.

“Right now, this buffer or this circle that encapsulates this area we already have four existing drug stores in it and I feel that’s enough, do we really need to put a fifth one in there?”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey