Surrey First Councillor Linda Annis. (File photo)

Policing

Surrey councillor questions policing transition cost, decries lack of consultation

Councillor Linda Annis says she wants Surrey taxpayers to see ‘what it’s actually going to cost them’

Lone Surrey First Councillor Linda Annis is questioning the cost of the planned transition to a municipal force in the city and says the public needs to be consulted.

Annis issued a press release on Monday (March 4) stressing the plan “shouldn’t be created in secret” and that Surrey taxpayers should see the proposal before it heads to Victoria for the provincial government’s approval.

“Police forces are all about trust and accountability,” said Annis in the release. “If we’re going to create a new police force to replace the RCMP in Surrey there needs to be complete transparency right from the start, including plenty of public input. I’m opposed to simply approving something at an in-camera meeting of the city’s public safety committee. Instead, I want us to take any final report and bring it to our taxpayers so they can see what’s being proposed and what it’s actually going to cost them.”

READ ALSO: Surrey’s top cop ‘disappointed’ after council votes to pull out of RCMP contract

SEE MORE: Mayor ‘comfortable’ Surrey will be safe with no new cops next year

Annis voted in support of the motion to transition from Surrey RCMP to a municipal force, immediately after the new city council was sworn in last November. After the vote, she told the Now-Leader she was “obviously going to hold (Mayor Doug McCallum) accountable” on the issue.

Annis also said she doubts the new Surrey Police Department “will cost just 10 per cent more than the RCMP, the number used by Doug McCallum during the last election.”

“A new police department is going to be a complex and costly proposition,” added Annis, who is also the executive director for Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers. “We’re about to make a major financial decision, probably the biggest decision many of us have seen in our community. It’s the kind of change where people should have a say. So, when a plan is finally created, and we have the details, I want the taxpayers of Surrey to see it and have a say before it goes to the provincial government.”

Surrey’s contract with the RCMP, which runs Canada’s largest detachment and has policed this city since 1951, was set to expire in 2032 but carried with it a clause that the city can opt out within two years’ notice.

Under the contract, Surrey pays 90 per cent of the RCMP’s cost and the federal government is responsible for 10 per cent. With a new city police force, the city would have to cover the entire cost.

After the vote in November to issue notice to the RCMP the city would be terminating its contract, McCallum told reporters that a local force would cost an average of $13 million more per year than the RCMP, but he said the city will save $20 million on administration costs.

So, he said, “we will come out on the positive.” But, he couched that comment by saying he’s a “realist” and there will likely be other costs.

SEE ALSO: Surrey needs more Mounties now, city councillor says

READ MORE: Disappointment, frustration after Surrey council votes to approve budget

Meantime, in her release Annis also reiterated her disappointment that the recently approved city budget didn’t allocate funding to hire any new Mounties in 2019, “something we need right now as Surrey continues to grow every single month.”

“By not hiring new officers we’re putting public safety at risk,” she said, “which flies in the face of keeping Surrey safe and creating our own police department. You can’t have it both ways, calling for more public safety and then not hiring the officers to do the job.”

While Annis is the only member of Surrey First on the current civic government, otherwise dominated by Mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition, another member on council has spoken out about the officer hiring freeze.

Last December, Safe Surrey Councillor Jack Hundial said “public safety is at risk” without new Mounties being hired to keep up with population growth.

Hundial told reporters he thinks Surrey needs a significantly higher number of officers, regardless of which type of police department it has.

“I really question the logic behind not staffing with even an additional 12 members,” he said at the time.

Hundial also questioned McCallum’s two-year timeline to have a municipal force up and running, saying it’s “ambitious.”

READ ALSO: Policing in Surrey — what exactly is the plan?

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor appoints Terry Waterhouse to oversee policing transition

READ MORE: Surrey’s top cop says city ‘could be safer’ with more officers

