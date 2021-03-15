Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum poses with an example of a Surrey Police Service cruiser. (File photo)

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum poses with an example of a Surrey Police Service cruiser. (File photo)

Surrey councillor lodging complaint against mayor

Brenda Locke filing complaint with Minister of Municipal Affairs over denial of policing referendum notice of motion

Surrey City Councillor Brenda Locke is lodging a formal complaint with the Minister of Municipal Affairs against Mayor Doug McCallum after he gave short shrift to her notice of motion calling for a referendum on the policing transition.

But the mayor seemed unfazed by her threat.

“The notice of motion was reviewing going to our own police and that was decided two years ago by her, actually, if you really want to know she voted for changing our police force, so our police service is up and operating and you know, that notice of motion was out of order,” he said Monday.

Locke said she’s not sure what the minister can do about her complaint.

“I’m going to lodge a complaint with the minister and then I don’t know where I go from there, whether it’s to the ombudsman, I’ve no idea, I’ll find out from her or her office,” she said Monday. “I didn’t expect him to say no to it because he’s already been told that he can’t. It’s a notice to the council, it’s not for the mayor to allow or disallow. I thought he would just brush it off, absolutely, but I didn’t think he would absolutely say no. For him to not to take my point of order, that was really over the top. That’s against parliamentary procedure.”

Locke delivered her lengthy notice of motion at the end of council’s March 8 meeting, calling for a referendum to be held on the transition to the Surrey Police Service from the Surrey RCMP and a catalogue of reasons why. Her notice of motion called for a referendum to be held concurrent with the next civic election, on Oct. 15, 2022, to “determine once and for all public support to develop a Surrey police service.”

McCallum’s response was to rule it out of order on the basis council has made its decision and the Surrey Police Service is “already established, and up and operating.”

Locke tried to protest, and McCallum reiterated, “No, I rule it out of order” and called for the meeting to be adjourned. “Oh my gosh,” she replied.

READ ALSO ZYTARUK: Divided Surrey council engrossed in mutual crocodile death roll

READ ALSO: Council Code of Conduct procedure could be tainted by bias and politics, Surrey council hears

Subsequently an email campaign is underway, with the Now-Leader so far receiving a few dozens messages attached to a form letter insisting that “the mayor must be censured in no uncertain terms” over the matter. Locke said Monday morning that she hadn’t seen it.

homelessphoto

Surrey city Councillor Brenda Locke. (File photo)

“I’m going to talk to the minister of municipal affairs because it’s not right,” she said Monday. “On the point of order, and the notice of motion, because I don’t think he has the authority to not accept it. They can vote it down, I would have expected they would vote it down, but I wouldn’t expect that they don’t accept the notice and I sure don’t understand why he would not have acknowledged a point of order. A point of order supersedes, in procedure, it’s supposed to supersede everything. Everything’s supposed to stop if somebody calls a point of order and he just bulldozed through.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surreymunicipal politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau offers reassurance on AstraZeneca safety as European countries suspend use
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Just Posted

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)
PHOTOS: South Surrey grandmother excited to give ‘big hugs’ after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Lorraine Gibson, 90, was one of several seniors to receive immunization Monday morning

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum poses with an example of a Surrey Police Service cruiser. (File photo)
Surrey councillor lodging complaint against mayor

Brenda Locke filing complaint with Minister of Municipal Affairs over denial of policing referendum notice of motion

Mike MacSorley, former general manager of Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association. (File photo)
Mike MacSorley no longer general manager of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association

Shannon Claypool and the City of Surrey’s Kelsey Swanson to fill in temporarily

Ahmed Hussen, federal minister of families, children and social development and minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). (Screen shot)
Surrey to get 44 housing units for women, feds announce Monday

Surrey to benefit from $16.4 M Rapid Housing Initiative that will see 44 new affordable homes constructed in Whalley

Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 10330 144th St. in Surrey. (submitted photo)
Surrey Food Bank’s newest depot opens in ‘amazing’ church space to serve Whalley/Guildford

‘We believe this location has the potential to become our largest (depot),’ rep says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Andy van de Wetering makes sure to get his five kilometre hike in rain-or-shine. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: 76-year-old Maple Ridge man walking equivalent of trek to Calgary and back to support friend

Andy van de Wetering hikes five kilometres daily to buoy spirits of cancer fighter

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in support of Samantha Chalifoux, whose son Traevon, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September after being reported missing four days earlier.
Mom of teen found dead in Abbotsford group home still seeking answers

GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Samantha Chalifoux’s legal fight

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Most Read