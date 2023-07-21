Firefighters survey the aftermath of a fire at Surrey’s historic Strawberry Hill Hall in 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey council voting on contract to rebuild Strawberry Hill Community Hall

Council is to vote on the $2,525,775 contract on July 24

Surrey city council will consider awarding a $2.5 million contract to Jacob Bros. Construction Inc. on Monday night to rebuild Strawberry Hill Community Hall, a heritage building in Newton that was all but destroyed by fire two years ago.

Council is to vote on the $2,525,775 contract on July 24, with a spending limit set at $2,841,877.50. The work, if approved, will also cover parking and landscaping. Six submissions were received.

Built in 1909, the hall burned down on April 29, 2021 as it was being renovated at a projected cost of $1.2 million. Located at the corner of 75 Avenue and 121 Street, it was one of Surrey’s oldest community halls, listed on the Canadian Register of Historic Places (historicplaces.ca). That project involved moving it a few metres away from the street corner, in an effort to make the intersection safer for motorists and pedestrians.

