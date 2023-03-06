Red indicates work to be done and black indicates existing District Energy mains. (Map: surrey.ca)

Red indicates work to be done and black indicates existing District Energy mains. (Map: surrey.ca)

Surrey council voting on $3.6M pipe installation along King George near Fraser Highway

Roughly 770 metres of District Energy steel pipe to be installed

Surrey city council will vote Monday night on a more than $3.6 million contract to install roughly 770 metres of District Energy steel pipe along King George Boulevard near Fraser Highway.

Surrey’s engineering department is recommending that council award Complete Utility Contractors Ltd. $3,622,993.50 to do the work, with a spending limit set at $3,985,000.

If approved, the contract work is expected to begin in July and be completed by next January, with construction permitted between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

“To provide a balance between traffic disruptions and disruptions to residents and businesses, work at major intersections will be completed during the evening and/or in the summer months when traffic volumes are generally lower,” Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, told council in a corporate report.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreySurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police name man found dead in Maple Ridge on Saturday
Next story
B.C. senior falls victim to ‘grandparent scam’

Just Posted

Surrey general manager of finance Kam Grewal presents city’s proposed budget to the finance committee on Monday. (Screen shot)
Surrey mayor says B.C. grant will lower 17.5% tax increase to 12.5%

Team B.C. shows off their bronze medal after placing third in the team competition at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I. Cloverdale’s Lowan Le Bris is seen in the front row, second from left. (Photo submitted: Jeremy Le Bris)
Cloverdale judo athlete wins silver, bronze at Canada Winter Games

Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in Surrey. (file photo)
Bogus threat clears Surrey hotel

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver Law Courts. (File photo)
New trial ordered in Surrey drug trafficking case