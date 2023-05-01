Outside council chambers, inside Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Surrey council voting on $1.2M contract to ‘refresh’ multimedia gear in chambers, 2 other rooms

Report to council indicates “end-of-life” audio-visual equipment needs to be replaced

Surrey council will consider a city staff recommendation tonight (Monday, May 1) to spend more than $1.2 million on a “multimedia refresh project” for council chambers and two community rooms at city hall.

A report by Rob Costanzo, Surrey’s general manager of corporate services, to council indicates that “end-of-life” audio-visual equipment needs to be replaced and, if approved by council, the work will be done during council’s summer break between Aug. 7 and Sept. 8. Council is asked to award a $1,229,039.96 contract to AVI-SPL with a spending limit set at $1,351,943.96.

Costanzo notes the three rooms are “important meeting spaces” used for council meetings, theatre productions and community meetings.

“All three meeting spaces are due for technology replacement with most of the audiovisual equipment being past end-of-life, with extended warranties exhausted for several years,” Costanzo reports. “Equipment and technology issues in these three meeting spaces have become increasingly challenging to resolve.”

He notes the technology refresh was delayed by the pandemic and related budget constraints and equipment supply chain issues. “This refresh project will be replacing all aged equipment with newer more robust and reliable equipment, along with some infrastructure changes needed to support modern audio-visual system requirements.”

Equipment and services included in the proposal are two 4K Laser Projectors, two 86-inch televisions, eight microphones, 19 cameras, audio and video control processors, and “networking panels and wiring to support new capabilities.”


