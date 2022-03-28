Artist’s conception of three-tower project before Surrey city council Monday night. (Anthem Properties/surrey.ca)

Surrey council to vote on two high-rise tower projects after public hearing Monday

One project features three towers at 31, 33 and 38 storeys high and the other, a 48-storey tower

Two large high-rise developments proposed for Surrey’s city centre will go to a public hearing Monday night and both will then be considered for third-reading approval by council later in the meeting.

The first on deck is a project proposed by Anthem Properties Group Ltd. to build at 10232 Whalley Boulevard three high-rise mixed use towers (31, 33 and 38 storeys), two low-rise six-storey residential buildings and a single-storey commercial building.

The second project, proposed by Berkeley Enterprises Ltd., is a 48-storey mixed use building at 10744-52 City Parkway featuring 6,690 square metres of office and commercial floor space within a four-storey podium and 593 market residential dwellings above that.


