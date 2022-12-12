Surrey council to vote on Metro Vancouver’s regional growth strategy again

Council will vote whether Surrey will continue to oppose the strategy or endorse it as currently prepared

Surrey council will vote Monday night on whether the city will continue to oppose Metro Vancouver’s regional growth strategy or endorse it as currently prepared.

Jeff Arason, Surrey’s acting general manager, planning and development is putting a corporate report before council on the status of a dispute resolution process connected to the city’s rejection of the regional growth strategy.

“It also provides options for council’s consideration on how to proceed with respect to the consideration of Metro Vancouver’s update

to the Regional Growth Strategy, Metro 2050, and seeks council’s direction on how to move forward,” his report reads.

Surrey’s Safe Surrey Coalition majority on council last June rejected Metro Vancouver’s request for Surrey to accept its regional growth strategy, arguing it doesn’t give due consideration to the city’s limited land supply coupled with escalating land costs to accommodate employment growth.

“Metro’s trying to control Surrey,” then-mayor Doug McCallum charged. “Other mayors from other cities in Metro are trying to control Surrey and again our residents are saying we don’t want that, we want to do the controlling ourselves.

“We’re going to send the message back to Metro that it’s our cities that do the planning for our city in Surrey,” he said.

Twenty-two municipalities accepted the strategy but Surrey and the Township of Langley did not.

In his report to council Arason notes the Local Government Act requires regional districts to prepare a 20-year plan that includes a “comprehensive statement” on the region’s future with “social, economic, and environmental objectives, population and employment projections, and proposed actions regarding housing, transportation, regional services, parks and natural areas, and economic development.”



