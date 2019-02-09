An artist’s rendering of a proposed bike rack for Fleetwood. The concept design is by Laara Cerman. (Image: City of Surrey)

Surrey council to vote on hiring artists to design ‘creative bike racks’

One will be located in Fleetwood, the other at the Surrey Art Centre; total budget is $13,000

Surrey council will be considering contracts for artists, with a total budget of $13,000, to complete designs for “creative” bike racks.

In a corporate report in Monday’s (Feb. 11) agenda, the Parks, Recreation and Culture Department will be presenting the two concept designs for the bikes; one will be located in the Fleetwood community and the other will be at the Surrey Arts Centre, if approved.

A selection panel is recommending to Surrey city council that Laara Cerman’s design for Fleetwood and Sofia Tan Wu’s design for the Surrey Arts Centre be considered.

Cerman is a Vancouver-based artist and graduate of Langara College and Vancouver College of Art and Design. Wu is a an international artist from Honduras and she studied at Emily Carr University.

Cerman’s design, according to the report, references the Fleetwood area’s “natural and built characteristics.” It depicts the diagonal Fraser Highway and “breathtaking view of Mount Baker.”

Wu’s design, according to the report, references “the powerful energy of a community working and moving together,” adding that the active figures “invite visitors to the arts centre to joining in the movement, both artistically and literally, as they engage in activities within the building.”

Of the $13,000-budget, which “includes all costs for design, fabrication and installation,” $4,000 will be funded from the 2019 Community Enhancement Operating Budget and the remaining $9,000 will be funded out of the Public Art Contribution Program.

RELATED: ‘Creative bike rack designs’ in Surrey will fetch $2,000 each

In November of 2018, the Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) received the creative bike rack public art recommendation, and “unanimously” voted to put a call out to artists, according to the report.

The PAAC, reads the report, settled on themes for each of the bike racks: “Crossroads, Connections, Community” for Fleetwood based on feedback from local historians and community members as it “helps to reflect Fleetwood’s unique characteristics and values;” and “Move, Create, Grow” for the Surrey Arts Centre because it “reflects the activities and values of the arts centre and the joy of bike riding.”

Late in November of 2018, when the call concept proposals were put out, the city said it had a $2,000-award for the selected artists.

In total, the report says it reviewed 135 different designs with 69 submissions for the Surrey Arts Centre and 66 for Fleetwood. The selection panel voted “unanimously” for Cerman and Wu’s designs.

The report states that the “creative” bike racks initiative supports the objectives of the city’s Sustainability Charter 2.0, in particular, the charter’s themes of built environment; neighbourhoods, education and culture; and economic prosperity and livelihoods.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

 

An artist’s rendering of a proposed bike rack for the Surrey Arts Centre/ The concept design is by Sofia Tan Wu. (Image: City of Surrey)

Previous story
UPDATE: 70,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast
Next story
Protesters hit streets of Washington, lawmakers weigh vaccine bill amid outbreak

Just Posted

VIDEO: Grey Cup comes to Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Adam Berger, two-time Grey Cup winner and Lord Tweedsmuir alum, pays a visit to his former school

Surrey council to vote on hiring artists to design ‘creative bike racks’

One will be located in Fleetwood, the other at the Surrey Art Centre; total budget is $13,000

PetSmart opens new Surrey location

Store has a ‘free range’ portion for cat adoption centre

UPDATE: 70,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

Powerful wind gusts overnight reached up to 90 kilometres-per-hour in some pockets of the region

Developer now wants to build apartments at Surrey manufactured home park

Council to consider rezoning northern part of Fleetwood property; southern part rezoned for townhomes

‘I wasn’t expecting so much’: Community steps into help B.C. man living in his truck

In the cold depths of winter, Brian Owen and his dog have been living in his pickup truck in Williams Lake

UPDATE: Some Horseshoe Bay sailings back on after winds cancel many

Sailings to Horseshoe Bay unable to dock, Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay route also sees cancellations

Vancouver Giants wrap up road trip with 3-1 victory in Kamloops

Next up, the G-Men are back at home at the Langley Events Centre Sunday to take down the Cougars.

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on day 4 of lockdown

Prison put lockdown in place to conduct ‘exceptional search,’ Correctional Service says

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

RCMP investigating alleged assault at minor hockey club in North Vancouver

General manager Joanna Hayes says the club takes the safety and well-being of its member families seriously

Most Read