Surrey council to vote on $10M contract to widen 80 Avenue in Newton

Artist’s conception of what 80 Avenue will look like after it is widened to four lanes from two between Scott Road and King George Boulevard. (Image surrey.ca)

Surrey council will vote Monday on city staff’s recommendation to award a more than $10 million contract to B&B Contracting for widening 80 Avenue in Newton from Scott Road to 128 Street.

The contract is $10,174,600 with an authorized spending limit of $11,192,000.

Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, states in a corporate report that the aim is to relieve traffic congestion in Newton.

“This contract represents the second phase of a multi-phased program for congestion relief in Newton and providing multimodal infrastructure on 80 Avenue from 120 Street to King George Boulevard,” he writes, explaining the scope of the work. “After this phase, the final segment to be widened on 80 Avenue will be from 132 Street to King George Boulevard.”

The construction package before council Monday consists of widening 80 Avenue from Scott Road to 128 Street to four lanes from two, “including pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, to support growth and increased traffic volumes.”

If approved by council, construction will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting in January 2023 to be completed by Spring 2024.



