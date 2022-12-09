Artist’s conception of what 80 Avenue will look like after it is widened to four lanes from two between Scott Road and King George Boulevard. (Image surrey.ca)

Artist’s conception of what 80 Avenue will look like after it is widened to four lanes from two between Scott Road and King George Boulevard. (Image surrey.ca)

Surrey council to vote on $10M contract to widen 80 Avenue in Newton

Contract involves widening 80 Avenue from Scott Road to 128 Street

Surrey council will vote Monday on city staff’s recommendation to award a more than $10 million contract to B&B Contracting for widening 80 Avenue in Newton from Scott Road to 128 Street.

The contract is $10,174,600 with an authorized spending limit of $11,192,000.

Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, states in a corporate report that the aim is to relieve traffic congestion in Newton.

“This contract represents the second phase of a multi-phased program for congestion relief in Newton and providing multimodal infrastructure on 80 Avenue from 120 Street to King George Boulevard,” he writes, explaining the scope of the work. “After this phase, the final segment to be widened on 80 Avenue will be from 132 Street to King George Boulevard.”

READ ALSO: Surrey widening 80 Avenue to 4 lanes between Scott Road and King George

The construction package before council Monday consists of widening 80 Avenue from Scott Road to 128 Street to four lanes from two, “including pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, to support growth and increased traffic volumes.”

If approved by council, construction will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting in January 2023 to be completed by Spring 2024.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyTraffic

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s new poverty reduction minister and all of cabinet asked to ‘work fast’ following shuffle

Just Posted

Artist’s conception of what 80 Avenue will look like after it is widened to four lanes from two between Scott Road and King George Boulevard. (Image surrey.ca)
Surrey council to vote on $10M contract to widen 80 Avenue in Newton

Surrey Art Gallery presents Cindy Mochizuki’s “Autumn Strawberry (Dance Film)” from Dec. 9 to April 30, 2023. Admission is free. (Submitted photo courtesy SAG)
Wartime internment ‘Autumn Strawberry’ dance film 3 years in the making at Surrey Art Gallery

Carolyn Arends got her start in the music business in the mid-1990s, and a recent period of creativity led to crowdfunding two albums of music. (Photo: carolynarends.com)
For Surrey’s Carolyn Arends, tears of grief lead to award-winning song, emotional video

File photo
‘Draft’ of final plan on Surrey policing before council Monday