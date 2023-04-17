Surrey council to vote on contract for nearly $1.5M for road paving

Work is to be done at various locations throughout the city

Surrey council will vote on a city staff recommendation Monday night to award a contract of nearly $1.5 million to All Roads Construction Ltd. to repave 12.7 kilometres of roads at various locations throughout the city.

The contract is $1,482,155.06 with a spending limit of $1,631,000, with the work expected to begin in May and be finished by August.

The road paving will be done on 12 Avenue between Highway 15 to 184 Street, at Christopherson Road and 22B Avenue, on 48 Avenue from 190 Street to 192 Street and 172 Street to 176 Street, and on 71 Avenue from 136B Street to 137A Street. Paving will also be done on 137A Street between 70 Avenue and 71 Avenue, on 179 Street between 22 Avenue and 23 Avenue and on Lien Road from Scott Road to 124 Street.



