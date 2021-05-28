Surrey council to vote on application to build houses on agricultural land

This will be after a public hearing Monday on the Fleetwood application

Surrey city council is contemplating a developer’s application to build houses on land in Fleetwood that is currently designated agricultural.

A public hearing is set for Monday evening concerning an application to have almost two and a half acres in Fleetwood at 7655 155th St. rezoned from General Agriculture Zone to Single Family Residential Zone to be able to subdivide the site into 10 single-family lots.

The applicant has volunteered to give the city roughly 30 per cent – just under an acre (0.74) – of the property for parkland, including a public walkway. This exceeds the five per cent required under the Local Government Act and 13 per cent of open space the Fleetwood Enclave Plan requires, according to a report by Jean Lamontagne, general manager of Surrey’s planning and development department.

READ ALSO ZYTARUK: Surrey’s valuable farmland – just like India’s – needs protecting

Earlier in May council approved an application to rezone land from General Agriculture Zone to Business Park 3 Zone to subdivide a site at 6856 152nd Street and 15331-68th Avenue into three industrial lots and also accommodate a 8,361 square-metre building, despite considerable opposition voiced at a public hearing earlier that same night.

In that case, the application was carried with Councillors Steven Pettigrew, Linda Annis and Brenda Locke opposed.

“We’re losing 13 acres of farmland,” Pettigrew noted before voting. “On the edges of the ALR (Agricultural Land Reserve) we’re seeing little chunks of farmland, A-1 land, being taken out and I’m really, really concerned about this.

“We’re starting to see food shortages throughout the word and again it’s really important for us to preserve our agricultural land,” Pettigrew said. “We want to make sure we leave something behind for our children and our grandchildren.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

AgricultureCity of Surrey