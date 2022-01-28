Surrey Council to vote Monday on chief election officer appointment

Surrey city council has its eye on appointing the city’s chief election officer and deputy chief election officer at Monday’s council meeting, pursuant to the Local Government Act.

Council is expected to vote on city staff’s recommendation to appoint Gib van Ert as chief election officer and City of Surrey employee Michael Lyle Rothwell as deputy chief election officer.

Surrey’s next civic election will be on Oct. 15. A report by Rob Costanzo, Surrey’s general manager of corporate services, advises that Ert is a lawyer and partner of Vancouver-based law firm Olthuis van Ert that specializes in public law and commercial litigation.

“It is estimated that the cost of Mr. van Ert’s services as Chief Election Officer should not exceed a lump sum payment of $75,000.00 including applicable taxes,” Costanzo’s report reads.

Gib van Ert. (Photo ovcounsel.com)

Rothwell is Surrey’s business applications manager (IT division), working in the city’s corporate services department. He served as deputy chief election officer in the 2018 city election and as IT project manager in the 2014 and 2011 city election.

“Mr. Rothwell is a strong team player, and his combination of strategic leadership and operational experience and skills will lend itself well to the overall success of the election process,” Costanzo said.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyMunicipal election