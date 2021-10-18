Surrey council to decide on contract award for downtown bicycling network

Some segments of on-street parking to be eliminated

Surrey council will decide tonight if Crown Contracting Ltd. will be awarded a $1,365,140.13 contract for work on expanding the City Centre Protected Cycling Network.

A city staff report says the plan is to convert on-street cycling to “protected cycling infrastructure” by using concrete curbs and decorative planters and recommends the expenditure authorization limit be set at $1,502,000.

“All existing travels lanes will be maintained, with some segments of on-street parking eliminated to accommodate the safe, protected cycling lanes,” Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, writes in his corporate report.

TransLink will provide $992,000 for the contract and the City of Surrey will pay the rest through its Alternative Transportation Infrastructure Reserve.

The protected cycling lane work will be done on Whalley Boulevard between 100 Avenue and 105 Avenue, on 108 Avenue from University Drive to 132 Street, of 132 Street from 100 Avenue to 108 Avenue, on 100 Avenue between 132 Street and 134 Street, and along City Parkway from 105A Avenue to 108 Avenue.

The construction is permitted from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays to Fridays starting in November and to be completed by the spring of next year.



