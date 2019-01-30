Surrey City Hall council chambers. (File photo)

Surrey council to consider ‘super committee’ again tonight

Once more, staff recommend dissolving five committees into one, citing ‘occasional overlap of content’

Surrey council is considering the creation of one “super committee” again tonight (Jan. 30), after sending the first proposal back to staff last December out of concern the agenda “could become burdensome.”

Staff have come back with another report, again suggesting council “dissolve” five existing committees to create one Parks, Recreation and Culture Committee (PRCC) instead.

To create the new committee, staff recommend combining the Culture Development Advisory Committee; Diversity Advisory Committee; Parks, Recreation and Sport Tourism Committee; Public Art Advisory Committee; and the Seniors Advisory Committee.

It’s proposed the new committee combine the work of these five groups and be established by the mayor as a Standing Committee.

Staff’s Jan. 30 report notes each of the five committees were set up at various times over the past several years to respond to the desire of “previous councils and community interests.”

There is “occasional overlap of content to the committees and lack of clarity as to which committee is best suited to respond to the community delegations and interests,” according to city staff.

Read also: Surrey council refers ‘super committee’ back to staff (Nov. 30, 2018)

If council votes to approve the recommendation, staff say the city’s Cultural Grants Program will remain unchanged, and that public art designs will still go through a panel, made up of staff, residents, art experts and other stakeholders.

As for the seniors committee, staff propose to set up Seniors Planning Table “to continue to deliver the Focus on Seniors Forums and various other seminars, workshops and events” related to the city’s Age Friendly Strategy.

The Social Policy Advisory Committee, meantime, would continue to handle community issues related to diversity, although “programs, services and special events related to diversity that are delivered by the parks, recreation and culture department, such as the Fusion Festival, will be referred to the PRCC.”

Staff say members of the the larger committee, if approved by council, will “have the opportunity to become more familiar with existing programs and services, identify gaps and overlaps in service, develop an understanding of the Parks, Recreation & Culture Strategic Plan 2018-2027 and provide recommendations around the future structure for Select Committees related to the PRCC responsibilities.”

The proposed PRCC would “generally meet monthly,” a report states.

Last December, Councillor Steven Pettigrew put a motion on the table that the suggestion to dissolve the five committees be “referred back to staff for additional consultation, that council can have additional consultation.”

“The reasons for myself is I feel the need to have more discussion on this as far as the make-up of this new parks and rec committee,” Pettigrew said.

Councillor Doug Elford said he agreed with the referral.

“I think we’ve created a super committee here, with parks and rec,” said Elford at the time, adding that the agenda for the committee could be “quite burdensome.”

“I’d like to see and discuss how we can take some of the burden away from the parks and rec committee. It’s our biggest, and I feel, one of our most important committees,” Elford said.

In a separate report council will consider on Jan. 30, staff recommend renaming the Agriculture and Food Security Advisory Committee to the Agriculture and Food Policy Advisory Committee. Further, it proposes to “refresh” the current terms of reference for this group to “ensure the committee remains current with respect to its agricultural advocacy role and to include food policy initiatives. The committee’s mandate is proposed to also include references to food systems along with the promotiong of agri-tourism, and that the membership criteria be “broadened” to allow members from local food advocacy groups.

Although the creation of the new, larger committee wasn’t approved last December, other changes were. They include the creation of two new task forces, for a period of one year: the Public Engagement Task Force and the Truck Parking Task Force.

-With a file from Lauren Collins


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. moves to curb high number of overdose deaths by recent inmates
Next story
Parts of Midwest colder than Antarctica during deep freeze

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP release photo after suspect allegedly exposes genitals to girl

Police say 10-year-old girl was walking home from school near Sullivan Heights Secondary at time of incident

Province gives $1.25 million to open more than 150 new Surrey child-care spaces

Funding will help five organizations to create spaces at seven facilities

Surrey council to consider ‘super committee’ again tonight

Once more, staff recommend dissolving five committees into one, citing ‘occasional overlap of content’

Surrey’s ‘Toque Tuesday’ ball hockey tourney organized to help the homeless

Surrey Eagles, Chicks with Sticks, City Slickers and other teams play Feb. 5 at civic plaza

Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

B.C. moves to curb high number of overdose deaths by recent inmates

Community transition teams set up in Surrey, Prince George, Kamloops, Nanaimo, and Port Coquitlam

Parents of misidentified Bronco tell court how mix-up affected their lives

Paul and Tanya LaBelle’s son, Xavier, had been mixed up with another player, Parker Tobin

Parks Canada asking for feedback on management of Rocky Mountain region parks

The public will also have a chance to engage with the draft management plan in 2020

Worker had been changing tire when it exploded at B.C. mine

RCMP, Ministry investigating incident at Teck’s Greenhills Operations in East Kootenay

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

Canfor adds to mill curtailments with brief B.C. Interior shutdowns

Vavenby down for six weeks, Houston and Mackenzie one week each

What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says

Majority of respondents said federal government’s treatment of them has worsened

Most Read