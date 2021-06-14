Surrey council to consider ‘public engagement’ strategies tonight

Surrey city council is being asked to endorse a Public Engagement Strategy and Toolkit tonight (Monday, June 14) but Councillor Linda Annis says the City of Surrey definitely has its work cut out for it as it’s current approach “isn’t connecting” with taxpayers.

“A staff report on engagement and consultation means nothing if the leadership isn’t there to get serious when it comes to talking to our residents or involving them in big decision,” Annis said Monday.

She cited several major projects that are wanting in the public consultation department, namely the transition from the Surrey RCMP to Surrey Police Service, the Surrey Transportation Plan and council’s decision to connect 84th Avenue between King George Boulevard and 140th Street at the southern end of Bear Creek Park.

“The result is a growing disconnect between our taxpayers and mayor and council,” Annis said. “Right now our citizens really only get to talk at a council meeting if it’s a land use issue, and even then you’re limited to five minutes. We make no real provision to hear from people, and that’s just not good enough. I didn’t get elected just so I could talk to city staff, I want to hear from the people who put us here.”

READ ALSO: Protesters hold ‘yellow-ribbon’ event at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park

The corporate report before council Monday night states that as Surrey continues to grow, “reaching out and hearing from diverse voices will help foster civic participation and inclusion while creating a city that residents identify with.”

The strategy “provides the foundation for community engagement in Surrey,” it reads – one that “fosters a respectful, responsive, transparent, and accountable approach to engagement.”

The aim, the report states, is to see “everyone” in Surrey feel “welcome and motivated to take part in shaping the city and lands where they live, work, learn, and play.”

The 81-page report goes into great detail as to how that might be accomplished, providing staff with instructions on how to best listen to people, for example.

“The Strategy and Toolkit present a new approach to engagement that will help set direction for Surrey residents to

feel welcome and motivated to take part in shaping the city in which they live.”

Council is also expected to vote on another corporate report Monday night entitled “Surrey Transportation Plan -Big Vision, Bold Moves’ Public Engagement,” with staff recommending the politicians approve strategic goals related to this as well. Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, said this “significant phase of engagement will inform” the development of a 10-year action plan.

City CouncilCity of Surrey