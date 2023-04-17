Surrey council to consider Bear Creek Park ‘improvements’

Council asked to endorse work with respect to environmental wetland, invasive species removal and replanting, parking expansion, walking trails, public seating, dog off-leash areas, public art

Surrey city council will consider improvements to Bear Creek Park as outlined in a corporate report before council on Monday night.

The report, from Surrey’s general manager of engineering Scott Neuman and Laurie Cavan, Surrey’s general manager of parks, recreation and culture, asks council to endorse work with respect to environmental wetland, invasive species removal and replanting, parking expansion, walking trails and public seating, dog off-leash areas, and public art.

It also asks council to forward a copy of the report to the Environment and Climate Change Committee (ECCC) for its information.

The corporate report notes that to date the City of Surrey, as part of the 84 Avenue project, has invested $2.7 million in “improvements” that include parking, walking trails, landfill remediation and removing invasive plants in riparian areas.

READ ALSO: On Surrey’s 84 Avenue, imminent road construction concerns those near Bear Creek Park

READ ALSO: Low-hanging power lines are a problem for Surrey’s controversial 84 Avenue extension

“The City has an estimated $836,000 in remaining budget towards further park improvements, with approximately $250,000 of this budget allocated towards extending the southern walking trail to the Senior Living Centre at 8233 – 140 Street,” Neuman and Cavan report.

“Staff are developing a finalized list of potential park improvements for the remaining funding. With the establishment of the ECCC in January 2023, as well as the receipt of ongoing feedback from the public, there is an opportunity for staff to utilize the ECCC to assist in developing the finalized list of potential improvements to Bear Creek Park, within the remaining funding.”

The report indicates city staff will “develop a finalized list of park improvements, in conjunction with the ECCC” and “implement the improvements” this summer.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City CouncilCity of SurreyparksSurrey