Surrey council to consider a $150 FOI fee for attendance requests at city facilities

This is expected to come before council during tonight’s council meeting, on Monday July 13.

Surrey city council will consider a staff recommendation to amend the Freedom of Information bylaw to approve a new $150 fee for processing “routine requests” for attendance records at Surrey’s facilities.

This is expected to come before council during tonight’s council meeting, on Monday July 13.

Council is also asked to approve amendments that would “accurately reflect” city staff titles and their responsibilities.

The FOI bylaw was adopted in March 1999, under Mayor Doug McCallum’s watch. Rob Costanzo, Surrey’s general manager of corporate services, noted that many staff job titles have changed since then.

Costanzo said the city commonly receives requests for attendance records at its facilities. “These requests are typically related to personal injury claims where, for example, law firms are required to prove attendance or non-attendance of their clients at city recreational facilities,” he stated in a report.

The city has been providing these records at no cost. Costanzo said a flat fee of $150 per request would help the city recover related administrative costs and be subject to annual budgetary increases.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey