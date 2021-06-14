Surrey council to consider $7.3 million contract for street paving projects tonight

A city staff report recommends Lafarge Canada Inc. be awarded $7,326,667.95 for 15 road projects in North Surrey and one in South Surrey

A corporate report before Surrey city council tonight (Monday, June 14) is recommending that Lafarge Canada Inc. be awarded $7,326,667.95 for major road network arterial road paving mostly in the north end of the city.

Council is expected to vote on the contract tonight and if approved, the work is expected to begin in July and be completed by next spring.

Of the 16 projects, only one is in South Surrey – arterial paving on 152nd Street, from the 3100-block to the 3000 block.

Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, said the contract permits construction from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, abiding by the Surrey Noise Control Bylaw.

“The contract does not include an option for contractors to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as based on input from contractors, there were no financial savings or time savings expected,” Neuman notes in his report.

In North Surrey, arterial paving will be done on 156th Street from Fraser Highway to 96th Avenue and on 88th Avenue from 124th Street to 126th Street, 146th Street to 148th Street, 151st Street to 152A Street, from 154th Street to Fraser Highway, from Fraser Highway to 156th Street, and from 164th Street to 168th Street.

Also slated for arterial paving is 96th Avenue from Prince Charles Boulevard to the 13100-block; 108th Avenue from 150th Street to 152nd Street; 90th Avenue from Harvie Road to 192nd Street; King George Boulevard from 84th Avenue to 77th Avenue; 152nd Street from 80th Avenue to 88th Avenue from 54A Avenue to Highway 10; on 132nd Street from 64th Avenue to 68th Avenue; and 64th Avenue from 176th Street to 177B Street.



