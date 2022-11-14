Surrey council to cast important vote on policing transition tonight

If council votes to keep the RCMP, as expected, city staff will instruct the Surrey Police Service ‘to pause all new hiring and expenditures pending further Council direction’

Surrey city council will be casting an all-important vote tonight on the next course of action for Surrey’s embattled policing transition.

A corporate report before council Monday Nov. 14 – in its first regular meeting since the Oct. 15 civic election – entitled Police Transition Update will see council endorse one of two options.

The first is to maintain the Surrey RCMP as this city’s police of jurisdiction, and the second is to continue the transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service.

As Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and her Surrey Connect five-member majority campaigned on keeping the RCMP, it’s expected that will be the option to win the day on at least a 5-4 vote.

Safe Surrey Coalition councillors Doug Elford and Mandeep Nagra are expected to vote to forge ahead with the SPS. Considering Surrey First issued a press release Monday calling for a referendum on the issue, support from councillors Linda Annis and Mike Bose’s on this vote to keep the RCMP appears improbable. Bose, however, is not quoted or mentioned in the press release, in which Annis says, “The nine of us elected to council on October 15 should not be making this final decision.”

Annis wrote a letter to Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth urging him to call on the City of Surrey to hold a public referendum on the policing question, arguing that “this costly back-and-forth will remain a political football unless the voters of Surrey are finally allowed to decide this issue.”

According to the corporate report – prepared by Surrey’s general manager of community services Terry Waterhouse, general manager of finance Kam Grewal and general manager of corporate services Rob Costanzo – if council endorses keeping the RCMP, city staff will then prepare a plan to that end for Farnworth’s approval as well as issue a letter on council’s behalf to the Surrey Police Board “to pause all new hiring and expenditures pending further Council direction.”

READ ALSO: Farnworth says Surrey can submit ‘untransitioning’ police plan

READ ALSO: Sticking with RCMP would save taxpayers $520M over next 4 years, Surrey Connect claims

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Board forging ahead

READ ALSO: Pledge sees 275 of 293 Surrey Police Service officers reject crossing over to RCMP

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor hopes plan to reverse police transition ready for Farnworth by November’s end



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreySurreySurrey Police Servicesurrey rcmp