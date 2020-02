Brenda Locke asks city staff to ‘immediately work on an option’ to provide warming centre in North Surrey this winter

Surrey council voted unanimously in favour Monday of Councillor Brenda Locke’s motion asking city staff to “immediately work on an option” to provide a warming centre in North Surrey for this winter.

She said this is “to assist unhoused residents during periods of inclement weather as part of the city’s winter preparedness strategy.”

There was no debate.



