Surrey council set to vote Monday on declaring a climate emergency

A group of Surrey residents from a variety of environmental groups are expected to attend the meeting

Surrey council is expected to vote Monday night on declaring a climate emergency.

A recommendation to do so comes from the city’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee.

In September, the committee passed a recommendation that Surrey City Council “declare climate change as an emergency and direct staff to review the City’s climate change targets in the context of the latest research of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) Special Report on Global Warming.”

This report calls for greenhouse gas emissions to be reduced by 45 per cent below 2010 levels by 2030 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

If Surrey council approves the recommendation, it will join a variety of other cities that have recently declared a climate emergency.

Across B.C., more than two dozen cities, towns and districts – including the Burnaby, Victoria, Smithers and Regional District of Central Kootenay – have backed climate emergency motions since the start of the year.

READ ALSO: Burnaby is latest Metro Vancouver city to declare climate emergency

SEE MORE: Langley Township council acknowledges climate emergency

READ ALSO: Abbotsford council declines to declare climate emergency

Surrey Councillor Steven Pettigrew chairs the environmental committee and has a particular passion for environmental preservation and climate action and has spoken out about the need to “bring awareness to climate change and the climate emergency.”

A group of Surrey residents from a variety of environmental groups are expected to attend the meeting in a show of support of the motion for the city to adopt stronger emission reduction targets.

According to a release from Surrey for Future, “a coalition of local youth strikers, students and local residents with environmental groups Surrey for Future, The Climate Clock, Sustainable KSA, Camp We Empower and Force of Nature have been campaigning for stronger emission reduction targets to be set in Surrey.”

“The recommendation, passed by the environment committee, addresses these asks and recommends council declare a climate emergency and direct staff to review Surrey’s climate targets in light of the IPCC Special Report on Global Warming,” the release adds.

The Climate Emergency Declaration movement began in Australia in 2016 and its website says 990 jurisdictions in 18 countries have joined, a leap of nearly 250 jurisdictions since early July.

Canada’s House of Commons declared a climate emergency in June and almost 450 local governments across Canada are also listed on the climate emergency website.

This story will be updated during Monday night’s council meeting.

-With file from Canadian Press



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter