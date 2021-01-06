Surrey city council chambers. (File photo)

Surrey city council chambers. (File photo)

Surrey council permits second hair salon to serve liquor

This one is in Cloverdale, the first was in South Surrey last May

Surrey council has approved a second hair salon’s request to serve liquor to its customers, this one in Cloverdale.

It did so on a five-four vote following the last public hearing before the Christmas break, with Safe Surrey Coalition members Mayor McCallum and councillors Doug Elford, Allison Patton, Laurie Guerra and Mandeep Nagra voting in favour and councillors Linda Annis, Jack Hundial, Brenda Locke and Steven Pettigrew voting against.

This latest application, for a salon at 17796 65A Ave. owned by Bayshore Canada Ventures ULC, involved rezoning the site from business park zone to comprehensive development zone to permit liquor service at The Warehouse Hair Co. hair salon and also sought a liquor primary licence for the business for a maximum capacity of 25 people, operating from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

“I find it odd that they would be putting a liquor primary, that’s a pretty significant liquor licence to have in a place that’s only ancillary,” Locke said, “so I won’t be supporting that. I probably would have if it wasn’t a liquor primary but I’m not going to support a primary licence in that kind of facility.”

READ ALSO: Surrey council gives OK for barber shop to serve booze

Council decided last May, amid blistering opposition, to permit a South Surrey barber shop to serve liquor. In that case, applicant TPC Holdings Ltd. asked for a liquor primary license for the Trendzone Barber Shop. at Unit 110 3211-152 St., to serve liquor as an “added service for customers,” proposing a maximum occupant load of 25 people with proposed hours of operation for alcohol service from 11 a.m. to no later than 9 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

Clayton resident Debbie Johnstone said at the Dec. 21 public hearing that she finds it “alarming” that the Safe Surrey Coalition has put “its eggs in this basket while our public safety is in jeopardy. Yeah, let’s give the liquor licence to the hairdresser but no way are we going to hire any additional RCMP officer. Not one in two years, Mr. McCallum, just where the heck are your priorities, sir?”

Annie Kaps, a resident of Cedar Hills, said she’s “worried” about the precedent council set by approving the liquor licence for the barber shop in May, which was also approved on a five-to-four vote.

“There must be I don’t know how many hair salons in Surrey,” she told council. “And then there’s all the nail salons, and all the spas, and the massage parlors. And then is it the gyms next?

“That’s what you’re opening up, you opened that up in May, and if there is equitable treatment of everyone in Surrey, then every one of those salons, etcetera, should be treated with respect and without having to go to a whole bunch of rigmarole through bylaws.”

Marilyn Smith, of Whalley, spoke against the latest application, calling it “another liquor licence in yet another weird spot.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate,” she said.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man shot and killed at his South Surrey home
Next story
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Just Posted

Surrey city council chambers. (File photo)
Surrey council permits second hair salon to serve liquor

This one is in Cloverdale, the first was in South Surrey last May

Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Surrey. (Photo: surrey.ca)
New ‘Sports Complex’ in North Surrey pitched as $40M expansion of existing rec centre

But a former councillor says that money ‘won’t build what most people would consider a sports complex’

Police on the scene of a homicide in Morgan Heights Wednesday morning. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Man shot and killed at his South Surrey home

Incident occurred around 5 a.m. in Morgan Heights, police say

Surrey Fire Service, BC Ambulance Service and Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 13600-block of 94A Avenue in Whalley Wednesday after a man reportedly fell into a creek and had to be rescued. A Black Press Media freelancer said the man was in “grave condition” after being rescued. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Emergency crews rescue man after fall into Surrey creek

Incident happened in the 13600-block of 94A Avenue, near Surrey Memorial Hospital

Frannie Warwick plays Betsy Hardup in “The Fairy-Tale Mysteries” radio play series. (submitted photo)
Surrey-made ‘Fairy-Tale Mysteries’ radio play goes live

Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society members recorded the story

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
THE LATEST: Biden denounces protesters’ violence at Capitol

Several Republican lawmakers are expected to object to Biden’s win

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

Giants defenceman Bowen Byram looks for an opening during a hard-fought gold medal matchup with Team USA in Edmonton at the world juniors on Tuesday, Jan. 5. USA won 2-0. (Andrea Leigh Cardin/HHOF-IIHF Images)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants win silver with Team Canada at world juniors

Strong performance by defenceman Bowen Byram and Michael Dyck, head coach of the Langley-based team

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Pacific Junior Hockey League announced the cancellation of the 2021 Cyclone Taylor Cup, and its annual Prospects and All-Star Game events on Tuesday.
B.C.’s Cyclone Cup 2021 cancelled

Challenges related to COVID-19 cites as reasoning behind the move

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of arrival in Canada

Anyone with information on recent machete attacks should contact the VPD’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (File)
Man charged in New Year’s Eve machette attack that left 2 injured in Vancouver

33-year-old man faces six charges following at least two attacks on New Year’s Eve

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Two Greater Victoria municipal politician admit to traveling in December

Most Read