(Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

(Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey council moves to reduce parking along rapid transit corridors

This also targets rental housing developments in Rapid Transit Areas

Surrey city council aims to cut back on parking available to Surrey motorists along major rapid transit lines in an effort to wean drivers off their cars and get more people using public transit.

Council endorsed a corporate report to that end at its June 14 council meeting, with city staff recommending reducing parking minimums in rapid transit areas as well as reducing parking requirements for rental housing developments and extending in-lieu of parking options to rapid transit areas at $20,000 per stall.

“I think with encouragement of using rapid transit, with our SkyTrain going to be built very soon which will go through the centre of our city, the need for parking stalls isn’t there,” Mayor Doug McCallum said.

The mayor noted that land developers have been telling city hall that by not doing so many parking stalls they can lower the cost of building in Surrey.

“That’s s huge factor,” McCallum said. “Parking stalls are very expensive, thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars per stall and for them not to have to do so much literally lowers their costs, therefore it lowers the cost of the housing, so it’s at least one measure that has huge advantage I think to try to start to try to control the cost of housing.”

READ ALSO: Surrey council approves $7.3 million contract for street paving projects

READ ALSO: Surrey council approves on-street truck parking program

READ ALSO: Input sought for White Rock parking survey

Councillor Mandeep Nagra, chairman of the city’s development advisory committee, said studies have revealed that in parts of Surrey closer to rapid transit areas “only” 45 per cent of the parking lots are being used.

“This is a great step forward in reducing those requirements,” Nagra said of the recommendations contained in the corporate report. “We’re going to be seeing less applications for parking reduction variances and all that and at the same time I think we’re promoting more people to use public transport. This is going to reduce the cars on our streets.”

The report, by Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, and Jean Lamontagne, Surrey’s general manager of planning and development, called on council to endorse staff recommendations that define Rapid Transit Areas as containing the existing Expo SkyTrain line as well as corridors planned for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion and Surrey-Newton-Guildford. It also recommended reducing multi-family residential parking requirements in these areas, setting new market rental housing parking requirements and expanding “alternative” parking provisions in these areas such as car sharing, cycling and walking.

Neuman and Lamontagne noted that as Surrey grows, transit service improves, and transportation choices increase, supply and management of off-street parking need to be reviewed “both in terms of its day-to-day impact on the public

and its role in helping to shape the future development of the city.

The authors of the report state that management of off-street parking is a “powerful tool” for achieving the principles of smart development.

“Creating reduced parking requirements, and the additional flexibility provided by alternative parking provisions, will reduce the need for parking variances and create a consistent approach for both developers and city staff,” they maintain.

“The management of off-street parking is critical to achieving long-term transportation goals and is an

effective way to support existing rapid transit on the Expo Line and planned investments on the SLS

and SNG corridors.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surreyparkingpublic transit

Previous story
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank
Next story
Vancouver couple pleads guilty to breaking Yukon COVID rules, travelling for vaccine

Just Posted

Councillor Doug Elford. (File photo: Amy Reid)
Elford to join Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society as a director

Fellow Safe Surrey Coalition Councillors Laurie Guerra, Mandeep Nagra and Allison Patton will be re-appointed to the board

(Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey council moves to reduce parking along rapid transit corridors

This also targets rental housing developments in Rapid Transit Areas

Big Splash water park is located in Tsawwassen. (submitted photo)
Big Splash reopens Canada Day with changes to keep the water park ‘safe for everyone’

Executive Hotels & Resorts has owned and operated the attraction since 2017

A cyclist stops traffic to allow a gaggle of geese cross the road. (Tino Fluckiger photo)
White Rock man asks motorists to be mindful of wildlife after close call

Impatient motorists drives into oncoming traffic

Elgin Park Secondary students rally for climate change outside of their South Surrey in 2019. (Nick Greenizan photo)
City of Surrey set to host online climate-action panel

June 23 Zoom event to include speakers, question-and-answer period

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz have set their wedding date for February, hoping that more COVID-19 restrictions will have lifted. (The Macleans)
B.C. couples ‘gambling’ on whether COVID rules will let them dance at their wedding

Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz pushed back their wedding in hopes of being able to celebrate it without the constraints of COVID-19

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Report calls for airlines to refund passengers for flights halted due to COVID-19

Conclusion: federal help should be on the condition airlines immediately refund Canadian travellers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Green party Leader Annamie Paul speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Paul has survived another day of party strife after a planned ouster shifted course, leaving her with a tenuous grip on power ahead of a likely federal election this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Green Leader Annamie Paul blasts ‘racist,’ ‘sexist’ party execs who sought ouster

Fallout has continued, with two of the federal council’s members resigning

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says re-opening B.C.’s border to the U.S. ‘is not in our best interest’ right now. (B.C. Government photo) Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (B.C. Government photo)
B.C. records 113 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, four deaths

Vaccination of young people rising quickly, near 75 per cent

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S President Joe Biden shake hands during their meeting at the ‘Villa la Grange’ in Geneva, Switzerland in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Biden says meeting with Putin not a ‘kumbaya moment’

But U.S. president asserted Russian leader is interested in improved relations, averting a Cold War

Vancouver Giants will return to the ice on Oct. 8, hosting the Prince George Cougars at Langley Events Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants will renew division rivalry with Cougars when season resumes in October

First game on Langley Events Centre home ice since February of last year

For more than a year, Rene Doyharcabal and a small group of neighbours in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood have been going out every evening to show support for first responders by honking horns and banging pots and drums. Now, a neighbour has filed a noise complaint. (Langley Advance Times file)
Noise complaint filed against nightly show of support for health care workers in B.C. city

Langley Township contacted group to advise of complaint, but no immediate action is expected

Most Read