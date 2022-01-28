Surrey council looking at suspending ethics commissioner investigations until after election

If passed Monday, it will apply to suspending investigations into council members’ conduct between Jan. 31 until the new council is sworn into office after the Oct. 15 civic elections

Surrey city council will be considering on Monday an amendment to the Code of Conduct bylaw that if passed will immediately block Surrey’s Ethics Commissioner from “processing and investigation of complaints” leading up to the Oct. 15 civic election.

Coun. Jack Hundial told the Now-Leader on Friday this was not what he had in mind when he originally championed in 2019 the need to create a code of conduct and hire an ethics commissioner.

“I think it is clearly a tactic by McCallum and the majority to suspend any investigations moving forward from the public that may be coming in closer to election,” Hundial said. “It goes completely against the spirit and intent when I first introduced this into council and I think what’s happened is they can’t weaponize that office.”

If approved, Hundial said, the amendments will essentially prevent the public from submitting any new complaints.

“I’m still seeking clarification on what’s happening with the existing complaints that are already in before the commissioner.”

Mayor Doug McCallum could not be immediately reached for comment.

The original bylaw is designed to regulate the conduct of council members, with its preamble stating, “Council Members are keepers of the public trust and must uphold the highest standards of ethical behaviour in order to build and inspire the public’s trust and confidence in local government.”

The proposed amendments, to go before council on Jan. 31 and if passed to take effect that date, says the Commissioner “must suspend the processing of a complaint received regarding a Council Member under this Bylaw, including by suspending any investigations regarding the Council Member, in the period commencing on January 31, 2022 and ending on the day when the newly elected Council is sworn into office.”

After a new council is sworn into office, it continues, complaints and investigations that were suspended “may then proceed in respect of a Council Member who has been re‐elected in the 2022 local general election.

“For clarity, complaints that have already been made to the Commissioner under this Bylaw prior to January 31, 2022, including investigations that are already underway, will continue to be processed by the Commissioner in accordance with this Bylaw,” it continues.



