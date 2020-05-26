Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Surrey council gives OK for barber shop to serve booze

Critics called the idea ridiculous and dreadful

Haircuts and highballs?

Surrey city council gave the nod Monday for a South Surrey barber shop to serve liquor, but not without hearing some scathing opposition first.

The applicant, TPC Holdings Ltd., asked for a liquor primary license for the Trendzone Barber Shop. at Unit 110 3211-152 St., to serve liquor as an “added service for customers,” proposing a maximum occupant load of 25 people with proposed hours of operation for alcohol service from 11 a.m. to no later than p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

The application was roundly attacked during a virtual public hearing on Monday before council.

“What ridiculousness is this?” South Surrey resident Ivan Scott demanded. “Any council that approves such an application does not deserve to be a city council. They are a myriad of suitable establishments – restaurants, pubs and liquor stores – selling liquor within a one-kilometre radius of this ridiculously proposed establishment. Generally customers drive to a barber shop alone in a car and therefore everyone who arrives there to have a haircut and has a drink will therefore be guilty of drinking and driving after having left.”

Scott also questioned where customers with children will leave them while they’re having a haircut and a drink. “In the car?”

“I am totally opposed to such a stupid proposal,” he told council.

Deb Jack also registered her opposition.

“This is a dreadful idea in my considered opinion,” she said. “We have enough outlets that provide alcohol, we do not need it as barber shops.”

Council received four letters registering opposition to the application.

READ ALSO: City governments to get more power over patio approval, attorney general says

The applicant listed on the file is TPC Holdings Ltd. c/o RH Hospitality Solutions Inc. (Rebecca Hardin). listed as the applicant on the file, said the business sees this as an “ancillary” service.

“It’s a small family run business,” Hardin told council. “The owner is an entrepreneur and lives and works in the city of Surrey and she’ll be actually creating a few jobs.

“This is a complimentary service, if you will, to her business model, is to offer a small option if someone wishes to take in a small beverage.

“It’s a new trend that seems to be happening in the city of Vancouver,” she said, and is “migrating out towards the cities of Surrey and other peripheral cities.”

She said it should be “heavily regulated.”

Before the vote, Councillor Mandeep Nagra asked staff if the barber shop will hire separate staff to serve liquor. “I’m assuming the barbers are not serving liquor at the same time while they’re giving cuts,” he said.

He was told staff didn’t have that information available but can report back to council on it, if council so wishes.

Councillors Steven Pettigrew, Brenda Locke and Linda Annis spoke in opposition to the application.

“We need to at some point I guess draw a line somewhere,” Pettigrew said. “I guess that line’s getting really blurred.”

Before Locke was elected to council she served as executive director of the BC Liquor Licensee and Retailers Association. “I would question that this is a good move for the other, the people that actually are truly in the liquor primary or restaurant industry.

“I find it quite a leap from what I would think as a liquor primary,” she said. “As much as I recognize that people think that they can manage this and that it’s just a little ancillary product, beverage alcohol is never an ancillary product and so I will not support this.”

Annis said she doesn’t think this is what South Surrey needs.

“It’s a stretch,” she said. “I think we don’t need that here right now.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock named new deputy fire chief
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. grants aim to stabilize sexual assault recovery programs

Just Posted

Cloverdale food drive supports Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank

Event raises nearly $10,000 in cash and non-perishable goods for Surrey’s newest food bank

Surrey’s Alan Clegg sits down for a socially-distanced chat about his life in Cloverdale over the years

Clegg chats about his time as a volunteer firefighter, 1962’s Typhoon Freda, and how he’s been holding up during COVID-19

Surrey council gives OK for barber shop to serve booze

Critics called the idea ridiculous and dreadful

‘Paralyzed by fear’: South Surrey woman details anxiety, grief at Italian relief hospital

Sheila Vicic spent two months in Italy as the country grappled with COVID-19

White Rock named new deputy fire chief

Norman McLeod comes to White Rock Fire Rescue from District of Mission

Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Four people have died due to the virus in the past 48 hours

B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some out-of-province people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

B.C. drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit

With 50 cars and the removal of concession sales, drive-in owner says theatre might have to close

COVID-19: B.C. grants aim to stabilize sexual assault recovery programs

$10 million fund not yet ready to take applications

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

B.C. mom’s drug-pricing petition on behalf of son garners thousands of signatures

Petition geared to gaining access to new medicines drew support of Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl

Gabriel Klein’s sentencing delayed until September

Man convicted of killing Abbotsford high school student Letisha Reimer was set for June

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

CAMH survey looks at binge-drinking, financial anxiety during COVID

Alcohol may be used as a coping mechanism for those whose careers may have been sidelined due to the pandemic

Most Read