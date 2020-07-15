An artist’s rendering of a proposed 25-storey office tower at the southeast corner of King George Boulevard. (Image: City of Surrey)

Surrey council gives nod to office tower at southeast corner of Central City mall

The 25-storey office tower is proposed for 10045 King George Boulevard

Surrey council has given third-reading approval to a 25-storey office tower for the southeast corner of Central City mall, at 10045 King George Boulevard.

A “virtual” public hearing was held Monday, July 13.

Council then gave its approval with no debate.

Guildford resident Richard Landale, the first speaker to address council, noted a traffic impact study indicates 473 vehicles will impact the area at a “peak-hour” period while a report has 982 commercial parking stalls.

“Obviously there is more critical information staff is withholding from council that is relevant to any decisions made by council this evening,” he charged.

He also noted 89 trees will be removed in exchange for a $12,000 contribution by the applicant to the city’s Green City Fund.

READ ALSO: Surrey developer says second Central City office tower doesn’t need to be taller

“I do not understand why this 25-storey office building is not required, under the capital amenity contribution program, is not required to pay its fair share, especially in regards to policing and fire department services,” Landale said, “which is particularly important as the building is 25 storeys high.”

South Surrey resident Ivan Scott supported the application, saying it’s the “perfect time and place” to build such an office tower.

“Office towers are very seldomly built these days with developers instead going for a residential tower,” he told council. “This shows the confidence genuine business people have in the future of Surrey.”

South Surrey resident C0lin Pronger opposed the development.

“I believe that the city should be improving Whalley as a whole rather than perpetrating its division of King George Boulevard.”

The west side, he said, is for the “well-dressed” who may never have to cross over to the east side of the boulevard.

“Developers are only building for the ‘haves’ in Surrey, so they won’t be inconvenienced when they have to visit their lawyers and financial advisors,” Pronger said.

Elizabeth Model, CEO of the Downtown Business Improvement Association, supports the project

“It’s the first commercial building in quite some time,” she noted. “It’s going to provide a huge amount of economic development, with jobs and obviously with a spin-off of all the commercial build and the businesses coming to our area.”


City of Surrey

Delta heritage committee signs off on request to commemorate Komagata Maru victims

