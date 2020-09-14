Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Surrey council gives nod to numerous towers, townhouses

Projects involving four high-rise towers, 22 mid-rise buildings and 256 townhouses passed third reading Monday night

Surrey city council went on a land development approval binge on Monday night following its first public hearing after the summer break.

During the marathon meeting council gave third-reading approval to a slew of large land development proposals involving four high-rise towers, 22 mid-rise buildings and 256 townhouses.

They include the development of seven five-to-six story apartment buildings in the area of Grosvenor, Harper and Bentley Roads in Surrey, a 21-storey rental building and 26-storey market apartment building at 13265-104th Ave., and two high-rise market residential towers and a mid-rise rental apartment building on property near 105th Avenue and University Drive.

Council also granted third reading to a phased residential development consisting of seven six-storey apartment buildings, 162 ground-oriented townhouses and parkland at 8560-156th St., a 39-unit stacked townhouse development with underground parking at 18865-72nd Ave., and a two-phased development consisting of seven mid rise buildings apartment buildings up to six storeys tall and 55 townhouses totalling up to 650 dwelling units at 19310Fraser Highway and 6312-192nd St.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Just Posted

Surrey council gives nod to numerous towers, townhouses

Projects involving four high-rise towers, 22 mid-rise buildings and 256 townhouses passed third reading Monday night

‘First step’ to WHL for Surrey’s Carter Savage, signed by Tri-City Americans

Team GM calls DHA-trained prospect ‘a big, physical defenseman with high hockey IQ, good puck skills’

Surrey man handed life sentence for West Kelowna murder of common-law partner

‘This was a brutal, tragic and senseless killing,’ said Justice Allison Beames

South Surrey retirement home residents fight provincial health orders regarding visitors

Association launched to give long-term care and senior home residents a voice

City of Surrey was sued for nearly $900K for icy street crash

Plaintiff has won another round in court against city hall

B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

First death recorded in Northern Health over the weekend

VIDEO: Large-scale clean up of rail crash near Hope continues

At least 20 rail cars carrying potash derailed near Hope Monday morning

B.C.’s forest minister announces he won’t be seeking re-election

Stikine is the largest geographic constituency in the province, as well as the least populated

VIDEO: Drone footage of smoky skies over Cultus Lake

Aerial perspective on the scene as bad air quality in the Fraser Valley persists

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Dr. Henry says schools ‘perfectly safe’; BCTF urges teachers affected by smoke to take sick days

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

The Price is Right: 50 cash-hungry ‘contestants’ call B.C. RCMP to claim returned cash

North Vancouver RCMP dealt with onslaught of people trying to claim $2,600 cash as theirs

Tropical sea turtle found off Vancouver Island released to warmer waters

‘Berni Stranders’ is only the fourth olive ridley sea turtle recorded in B.C. waters

Most Read