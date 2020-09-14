Surrey council gives nod to numerous towers, townhouses

Surrey city council went on a land development approval binge on Monday night following its first public hearing after the summer break.

During the marathon meeting council gave third-reading approval to a slew of large land development proposals involving four high-rise towers, 22 mid-rise buildings and 256 townhouses.

They include the development of seven five-to-six story apartment buildings in the area of Grosvenor, Harper and Bentley Roads in Surrey, a 21-storey rental building and 26-storey market apartment building at 13265-104th Ave., and two high-rise market residential towers and a mid-rise rental apartment building on property near 105th Avenue and University Drive.

Council also granted third reading to a phased residential development consisting of seven six-storey apartment buildings, 162 ground-oriented townhouses and parkland at 8560-156th St., a 39-unit stacked townhouse development with underground parking at 18865-72nd Ave., and a two-phased development consisting of seven mid rise buildings apartment buildings up to six storeys tall and 55 townhouses totalling up to 650 dwelling units at 19310Fraser Highway and 6312-192nd St.



