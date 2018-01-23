Surrey council gives initial nod to development at golf course

Controversial Surrey project will go to public hearing on Feb. 5

Renderings of the development proposal at the Eaglequest golf course in Surrey. (Photos: coyotecreekdevelopment.ca)

Surrey City Council has given its initial nod to a controversial proposal to build hundreds of homes on part of a Fleetwood golf course.

The application passed first reading at a council meeting Monday night, with Councillors Mike Starchuk and Tom Gill opposed.

A public hearing is set for Feb. 5.

Anthem Properties Group is the developer behind the development, which seeks to turn a portion of Eaglequest Coyote Creek course into 325 homes. Proposed is a mixed-use development at 7778, 7858 and 7902 152nd Street.

The proposal includes 60 rental apartments, 46 duplexes and 219 townhouses, as well as an amenity building and about 4,000 square feet of retail space.

Opponents say the project does not respect the need to reduce overcrowding, recognize “major traffic problems,” adhere to the official community planet, protect the Fleetwood Habitat Corridor, account for additional pressures on medical and emergency services and value the benefits of recreational greenspace for future generations.

A rally was held earlier this month against the project, and opponents were angry after the City of Surrey removed several of their signs last Saturday.

Residents against a proposed housing development rally near Eaglequest golf course on Jan. 13. (Photo: Aaron Hinks)

Randene Neill with Anthem Properties told the Now-Leader the development company has consulted with neighbours and area residents for the past two years, “listening and acting on their suggestion.”

Neill said Anthem has made changes in response to their concerns, which are outlined on a website created by the developer, at coyotecreekdevelopment.ca.

The website states community consultation has resulted in the developer reducing the project’s density by 61 units, expanding the parkland within the proposal, an increased green buffer for neighbours and a reduction in apartment height from five storeys to four.

The project includes five acres of new public parkland to replace golf course land and a network of dedicated public trails.



