Surrey city hall. (File photo)

Surrey council gives final nod to $150.6 million in loans for recreation projects

City will take out loans over 25 years to pay for three major recreation projects in the city centre, Cloverdale and Newton

Surrey council has given final approval to taking out $150.6 million in loans over 25 years to pay for three major recreation projects in the city centre, Cloverdale and Newton.

This includes $40 million to build a sports complex in the city centre, $20.6 million to build a sports and ice complex in Cloverdale and $90 million to build a community centre in Newton, to be borrowed through the Municipal Finance Authority of British Columbia.

Councillor Brenda Locke said she would support the projects despite being concerned about the level of borrowing, which she said would not have been necessary if the city wasn’t setting up its own police force to replace the Surrey RCMP.

The allocated capital cost of the policing transition, under Surrey’s 2021 budget council endorsed last December, is $63 million.

READ ALSO: Surrey to borrow $150 million for three major recreation projects

READ ALSO: New ‘Sports Complex’ in North Surrey pitched as $40M expansion of existing rec centre

Locke suspects that won’t be nearly enough money to cover the transition to the Surrey Police Service and will be significantly more.

“We’re at a place where we’re going to have to do an awful lot of borrowing and it concerns me a great deal. On the other hand I absolutely understand the need for infrastructure, I just think that we could be spending more money better right now on infrastructure as opposed to the police transition,” she said.

Councillor Linda Annis said she reluctantly supports the borrowing. “We don’t really have a firm grasp of what the police transition is going to cost us because there is a lot of variables and I fear we’re on a little bit of a slippery slope in terms of residential taxes going up significantly over the next number of years because we don’t have a good, solid tax base for our office and commercial areas.”

“I just fear we’re going to be going into more debt and more debt, and at some point interest rates will go up, and we can’t keep taxing and taxing our residents,” Annis said. In response, Councillor Allison Patton said Surrey residents’ tax burden is in the lower one-third of all the Metro-area cities while Surrey is “the fastest growing city around.”

READ ALSO Surrey policing: Changing the badge, changing the guard

Councillor Stephen Pettigrew said that while Surrey needs these recreation projects he would have liked to have seen them paid for in a “different way.”

“I really hope moving forward that we do not borrow any more money, we just kind-of cap it here.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyLoansRecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Greens call for a ‘targeted shutdown’ strategy, more COVID data as cases remain high
Next story
Active COVID-19 case in Delta hit record high

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir’s Tremmel States-Jones jumps a player and the goal line to score a touchdown against the Kelowna Owls in 2019. The face of high school football, along with a majority of other high school sports, could significantly change if a new governance proposal is passed at the B.C. School Sports AGM May 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Power struggle: New governance model proposed for B.C. high school sports

Most commissions against new model; BCSS and its board in favour

Vintage scrapbooks gave way to Instagram and Facebook. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: Prince Philip just got on with it—to our surprise

Ursula Maxwell-Lewis reflects on the passing Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Surrey city hall. (File photo)
Surrey council gives final nod to $150.6 million in loans for recreation projects

City will take out loans over 25 years to pay for three major recreation projects in the city centre, Cloverdale and Newton

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding 23-year-old Clayton Brooks Hayden, of no fixed address, who is wanted in connection with 13 counts of fraud. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
Man wanted in connection with 13 counts of fraud, Surrey RCMP say

Police say victims lost a combined total of $10,635

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from April 4 to 10, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
Active COVID-19 case in Delta hit record high

262 cases for the week of April 4 to 10, most since BC CDC began releasing weekly city-level data

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

B.C. Attorney General David Eby, Minister Responsible for Housing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. announces $2B for affordable, middle-income family home projects

The new HousingHub financing funds will encourage developers – through low-interest loans – to build affordable homes

Firefighters battled a wildfire on Mount Woodside near Harrison Mills on Wednesday, April 14. Seabird Island and B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters helped keep the blaze from spreading to brush, keeping it to roughly half a hectare. (Photo/Agassiz Fire Department)
Agassiz, Seabird Island firefighters contain wildfire

Half-hectare fire among the first wildfires of the year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth. (Black Press files)
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder gets ‘meagre’ support compared to other conditions: B.C. report

Children should be assessed on their needs, not their diagnoses

Video captured Wednesday, April 14, shows a white BMW driving along the seawall between Vancouver’s Plaza of Nations and Science World. (Submitted/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Motorist takes a drive along Vancouver seawall

Pedestrians near False Creek expressed disbelief after seeing the car join them on the walking path

Rendering of the community and cultural centre planned to be built on the site of the former residential school building in Lower Post. (Screenshot/Province of BC YouTube channel)
Lower Post residential school building to be demolished, replaced with cultural centre

Project to be funded by federal and provincial governments, Daylu Dena Council

Rich Goulet receives a volunteer award from then Prime Minister Stephen Harper. (Contributed)
Petition for Rich Goulet gymnasium keeps growing

More than 4,200 seek honour for Pitt Meadows basketball coach

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
GUEST COLUMN: A strategy for forests that benefits all British Columbians

Industry, union leaders seek balance on old-growth preservation

Most Read