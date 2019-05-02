Surrey council expenses, remuneration $193,519 in first quarter

Other than the mayor, Doug Elford’s remuneration and expenses were the highest, at $26,051

Surrey city council’s expense reports for the first quarter of 2019 are in. All together, the nine council members racked up $193,519 in remuneration and expenses.

That included $17,373 in car allowance, $3,215 for communications and $9,335 in conference costs for the period of January to March.

Other than Mayor Doug McCallum, whose total remuneration and expenses were $39,918, Councillor Doug Elford’s was the highest of the eight councillors at $26,051 and Councillor Mandeep Nagra’s were the lowest at $20,155.

Among conferences attended were the 2019 Local Government Leadership Academy in Richmond in January, the Big City Mayors Conference in Ottawa also in January, attended by the mayor. Also factored in are the 2019 Federation of Canadian Municipalities in Quebec from May 30 to June 2 – though airfare and registration are not – as well as the 2019 Union of B.C. Municipalities conference set for Vancouver from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27.

Mayor Doug McCallum’s report says on account of his meeting with Premier John Horgan in Victoria on Jan. 16, 2019 he received a per diem of $17, and airline tickets cost $394 for a total $411 expenditure for that trip. McCallum also attended the Big City Mayors Conference in Ottawa on Jan. 28, 2019, with a $36 per diem, $281 for hotel, $972 in airline tickets and $18 in miscellaneous travel costs for a total of $1,308.

The report for McCallum also includes $279 for hotel for a Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Quebec from May 30 to June 2, for a conference expenses total of $1,998.

The mayor received $33,935 in remuneration and indemnities, $3,645 in car allowance and $341 in communications for a total $39,918 in remuneration and expenses.

Councillor Linda Annis’s report indicates $1,368 in conference expenses and $966 spent attending seminars, meetings and events, $17,314 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $445 for communications. Her total remuneration and expenses were $21,808.

Councillor Doug Elford’s total remuneration and expenses were $26,051. This included $350 in registration fees, $924 for hotel, $22,720 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $341 for communications.

Councillor Laurie Guerra’s total remuneration and expenses was $20,845. This included $350 in registration fees, $34 in per diem, $925 for hotel, $165 for seminars, meetings and events, $17,314 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $341 for communications.

Councillor Brenda Locke’s total remuneration and expenses was $23,996. This included $350 in registration fees, $457 for hotel, $150 for seminars, meetings and events, $20,983 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $341 for communications.

Councillor Jack Hundial’s total remuneration and expenses was $20,346. This included $350 in registration fees, $476 for hotel, $150 for seminars, events and meetings, $17,314 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $341 for communications.

Councillor Mandeep Nagra’s total remuneration and expenses was $20,155. This included $350 in registration fees, $434 for hotel, $17,314 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $341 in communications.

Councillor Allison Patton’s total remuneration and expenses was $20,483. This included $350 in registration fees, $619 in hotel, $101 for seminars, meetings and events, $17,314 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $383 in communications.

Finally, Councillor Steven Pettigrew’s total remuneration and expenses was $20,263. This included $350 in registration fees, $26 in per diem, $325 for hotel, $191 for seminars, meetings and events, $17,314 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $341 in communications.



