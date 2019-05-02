Surrey council expenses, remuneration $193,519 in first quarter

Other than the mayor, Doug Elford’s remuneration and expenses were the highest, at $26,051

Surrey city council’s expense reports for the first quarter of 2019 are in. All together, the nine council members racked up $193,519 in remuneration and expenses.

That included $17,373 in car allowance, $3,215 for communications and $9,335 in conference costs for the period of January to March.

Other than Mayor Doug McCallum, whose total remuneration and expenses were $39,918, Councillor Doug Elford’s was the highest of the eight councillors at $26,051 and Councillor Mandeep Nagra’s were the lowest at $20,155.

Among conferences attended were the 2019 Local Government Leadership Academy in Richmond in January, the Big City Mayors Conference in Ottawa also in January, attended by the mayor. Also factored in are the 2019 Federation of Canadian Municipalities in Quebec from May 30 to June 2 – though airfare and registration are not – as well as the 2019 Union of B.C. Municipalities conference set for Vancouver from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27.

READ ALSO: Surrey council cost taxpayers more than $930,000 in 2017

READ ALSO: White Rock council remuneration totals $300,000 for 2017

Mayor Doug McCallum’s report says on account of his meeting with Premier John Horgan in Victoria on Jan. 16, 2019 he received a per diem of $17, and airline tickets cost $394 for a total $411 expenditure for that trip. McCallum also attended the Big City Mayors Conference in Ottawa on Jan. 28, 2019, with a $36 per diem, $281 for hotel, $972 in airline tickets and $18 in miscellaneous travel costs for a total of $1,308.

The report for McCallum also includes $279 for hotel for a Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Quebec from May 30 to June 2, for a conference expenses total of $1,998.

The mayor received $33,935 in remuneration and indemnities, $3,645 in car allowance and $341 in communications for a total $39,918 in remuneration and expenses.

Councillor Linda Annis’s report indicates $1,368 in conference expenses and $966 spent attending seminars, meetings and events, $17,314 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $445 for communications. Her total remuneration and expenses were $21,808.

Councillor Doug Elford’s total remuneration and expenses were $26,051. This included $350 in registration fees, $924 for hotel, $22,720 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $341 for communications.

Councillor Laurie Guerra’s total remuneration and expenses was $20,845. This included $350 in registration fees, $34 in per diem, $925 for hotel, $165 for seminars, meetings and events, $17,314 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $341 for communications.

Councillor Brenda Locke’s total remuneration and expenses was $23,996. This included $350 in registration fees, $457 for hotel, $150 for seminars, meetings and events, $20,983 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $341 for communications.

Councillor Jack Hundial’s total remuneration and expenses was $20,346. This included $350 in registration fees, $476 for hotel, $150 for seminars, events and meetings, $17,314 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $341 for communications.

Councillor Mandeep Nagra’s total remuneration and expenses was $20,155. This included $350 in registration fees, $434 for hotel, $17,314 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $341 in communications.

Councillor Allison Patton’s total remuneration and expenses was $20,483. This included $350 in registration fees, $619 in hotel, $101 for seminars, meetings and events, $17,314 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $383 in communications.

Finally, Councillor Steven Pettigrew’s total remuneration and expenses was $20,263. This included $350 in registration fees, $26 in per diem, $325 for hotel, $191 for seminars, meetings and events, $17,314 in remuneration and indemnities, $1,716 in car allowance and $341 in communications.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Women in Canadian Armed Force get wardrobe update

Just Posted

Cloverdale student travels to France, Belgium to visit war sites

Joon Sohn, 16, received prestigious Vimy Pilgrimage Award

Surrey RCMP looking for 29-year-old man

Police say Tyler Anderson was last seen in the 17700-block of 60th Avenue

‘Hands off’ hump – White Rock councillors

Virtual clear-cut of waterfront vegetation created controversy in 2015

OUR VIEW: Beware, gypsy moth spraying has begun in Surrey

Best course of action is stay indoors with windows closed while they’re spraying, and for half an hour after

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against South Surrey coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Human remains discovered in burned truck in Oliver, B.C.

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

5 to start your day

Vancouver sports reporter Jason Botchford dead at 48, Horgan challenges Alberta’s gas law and more

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

‘Best breeding season yet’ expected for B.C.’s endangered owls

The rare northern spotted owl is being bred at a conservation program near Fort Langley

Maple Ridge teacher uses art to help her students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

Most Read