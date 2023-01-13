Surrey city hall, outside council chambers. (File photo)

Surrey city hall, outside council chambers. (File photo)

Surrey council considering $5 million contract for KGB improvements near 72 Avenue

Corporate report recommends council award Crown Contracting Limited a $4,856,219.03 contract, with maximum spending limit of $5,342,000

Surrey council will decide whether to award a nearly $5 million contract for arterial paving and intersection improvements along King George Boulevard in Newton on Monday.

Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, in a corporate report recommends that council award to Crown Contracting Limited a $4,856,219.03 contract, with a maximum spending limit of $5,342,000.

Neuman noted in his report this is for the installation of bus queue jumper lanes along King George, between 72 Avenue and 74 Avenue, to permit buses to bypass traffic queues waiting at intersections, construction of a new signalized intersection at 73 Avenue, repaving King George, and converting on-street bike lanes to “off-street facilities through the intersections to improve safety for road users.”

If approved, construction with be permitted between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, to begin in February and be completed by July.


