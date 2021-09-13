Surrey council blocks some speakers from public hearing to ‘protect the democratic process’

The Safe Surrey Coalition majority on city council passed a motion Monday afternoon designed to “protect the democratic process” by banning some speakers from attending public hearings, toward “ensuring a safe and respectful environment” for council and staff.

“Our democracy provides for freedom of thought, opinion and speech, but when the discourse devolves into aggressive and disorderly behavior, we must ensure that council and city staff are able to carry out their duties without fear of verbal assault and harassment,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in a written statement. “I am disappointed by the ongoing hostile behaviour of these particular individuals which is why council has felt it necessary to put these measures in place.”

This happened in the first land use meeting Sept. 13, after the summer break.

A press release issued Monday by the City of Surrey says people who have “repeatedly disrupted and verbally harassed” council and city staff during public hearings will now be “provided the opportunity” to submit questions and comments by writing.

“These individuals have been given notice of the changes in how they can participate in public meetings, which also outlines that physical access to Council Chambers will not be granted,” the press release states.

Monday marked the first council meeting in many months in which council met physically in chambers, with its members separated by plexiglass.

Coun. Linda Annis, of Surrey First, said banning “pro-RCMP supporters” from council chamber is “about as undemocratic as it gets.”

“Silencing people, particularly people opposed to you, is what politicians do when they’ve given up on democracy,” Annis said. “Having to sit and watch this take place at today’s council meeting reminded me that democracy is fragile. A blow like this feels like there will be more to come as Doug McCallum continues to distance council from the people who put us here in the first place.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey