Surrey council awards Marex $3.5M construction award in Newton

This is for work on the Newton Community Centre Road and utility work

Surrey city council awarded a contract of more than $3.5 million Monday night to Marex Constructors Ltd. for work on the Newton Community Centre Road and utility work.

The expenditure limit has been set at $3,892,350 and the project relates to improvements and the extension of 70 Avenue from 134 Street to King George Boulevard.

Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, noted in a corporate report to council that the work is being done in conjunction with the new Newton Community Centre “to improve traffic, pedestrian, and protected cycling access in and out of the facility.”

The contracted work is expected to start in December and be completed by May 31, 2022 and construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey