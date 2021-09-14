Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Surrey. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Surrey. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Surrey council awards contract for downtown sports complex

City is ‘building a fantastic sports centre as a centerpiece as we develop and build our downtown centre,’ Coun. Doug Elford says

Surrey city council on Monday night council awarded Turnbull Construction Project Managers Ltd. a $453,348 contract to provide project management services related to the first phase of City Centre Sports Complex expansion of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Whalley.

Council approved the design and construction of the project, as part of the Surrey Invest Program, in the city’s five-year financial capital program, 2021-2025.

“As the design process for the Project has already commenced at the end of July 2021, project management services are planned to commence immediately following approval in September 2021,” Rémi Dubé, Surrey’s acting general manager of planning and development, noted in a corporate report to council.

Coun. Laurie Guerra called it a “real super project,” one of 19 the city capital infrastructure projects on the books. “It’s really nice to see this stuff happening in the city.”

Coun. Doug Elford echoed that. “Certainly we’re going to be building a fantastic sports centre as a centerpiece as we develop and build our downtown centre.”

Mayor Doug McCallum also weighed in. “It’s nice to see we’re moving this exceptionally fast, forward, so that we can get it out into our community as fast as we can. Great project.”


