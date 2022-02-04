Surrey council authorizes nearly $13 million for public works projects

This includes pump station upgrades in Newton and sanitary and drainage improvements in Whalley, Port Mann and Ocean Park

Surrey city council authorized on Jan. 31 nearly $13 million in public works expenditures for pump station upgrades in Newton and sanitary and drainage improvements for Whalley, Port Mann and Ocean Park.

This was done without debate.

Council awarded a $6,145,131.30 contract to the Tritech Group Ltd., and set the expenditure limit at $6,759,700, for mechanical and electrical upgrades to the Newton Pump Station at 6275 128 St., Newton Reservoir Park.

The pump station was built in 1983.

“The upgrades will improve the pump station’s efficiency and reliability through the installation of new, high efficiency pumps that are controlled using modern instrumentation and electrical equipment,” Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, explained in a corporate report to council.

Work on this project is expected to start in March and be finished by spring 2023. The contract allows for construction from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday, in compliance with the Surrey Noise Control Bylaw.

READ ALSO: Surrey spending $3M on 37 vehicles

READ ALSO: Construction sector continues to lag in job recovery

Council also approved a $5,656,490.96 contract for Cote & Son Excavating Ltd., with an expenditure limit of $6,222,140 to replace aging and undersized infrastructure.

Work will include 437 metres of storm sewer upgrades on 124A Street and 124B Street from 99A Avenue to 100 Avenue, on 100 Avenue from 124 Street; 1,460 metres of sanitary sewer upgrades 103 Avenue to 104 Avenue, 124A Street to 127B Street; and 765 metres of sanitary sewer upgrades on 100 Avenue between 124 Street and 125 Street.

In Port Mann, work will be done on the Roxburgh Odour Control Unit on Roxburgh Road and in Ocean Park will see 78 metres of sanitary sewer upgrades on 127A Street from 1914 to 1941.

Construction is set to start in April and be done by the spring of 2023.

As with the Newton pump station contract, construction on this project is allowed between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday as per the Surrey Noise Control Bylaw.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surreyinfrastructure